It's another busy day of playoff soccer across Aroostook County, with eight games on Tuesday's schedule and plenty at stake as teams try to keep their seasons going.

From Fort Fairfield and Washburn meeting twice in the same afternoon to Wisdom hosting a pair of eight-person tournament games, there's no shortage of local action.

Caribou's boys face one of the day's biggest challenges, traveling to take on top-seeded John Bapst in Class B North. Fort Kent's boys are also at home, while Houlton's girls welcome Central for a Class C quarterfinal.

Here's a look at Tuesday, October 27, and the matchups involving County teams.

Class D Girls: Fort Fairfield and Washburn Meet Again

(7) Washburn at (2) Fort Fairfield | 1 p.m.

Two familiar Aroostook County opponents will meet with a trip to the regional semifinals on the line.

Second-seeded Fort Fairfield welcomes seventh-seeded Washburn for a 1 p.m. start.

These teams know each other well, but Tuesday's meeting carries a different kind of pressure. One will move on, while the other's season comes to an end.

Fort Fairfield enters with the higher seed and home-field advantage. Washburn will be looking to pull off the upset.

And they'll be the first of two Fort Fairfield-Washburn matchups Tuesday.

Class C Girls: Houlton Hosts Central

(5) Central at (4) Houlton | 5 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Houlton will be at home Tuesday evening when fifth-seeded Central comes to town.

The teams are separated by just one position in the Class C North bracket, making this one of the day's closer matchups on paper.

Houlton has the advantage of playing at home, but Central arrives with an opportunity to move past the Shires and into the regional semifinals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Eight-Person Girls: Wisdom Welcomes George Stevens Academy

(10) George Stevens Academy at (2) Wisdom | 1 p.m.

Wisdom's girls are back in action Tuesday, hosting tenth-seeded George Stevens Academy in the eight-person tournament.

The second-seeded Pioneers have earned a home game and will be looking to take another step toward the regional championship.

George Stevens Academy comes in as the lower seed, but the postseason offers every team a fresh opportunity.

Class B Boys: Caribou Faces Top-Seeded John Bapst

(8) Caribou at (1) John Bapst | 5 p.m.

Caribou's boys kept their season alive Saturday with a 6-2 preliminary-round victory over Medomak Valley.

Louie Hebert, Declan Miller and Carter St. Pierre each scored twice in that win, sending the eighth-seeded Vikings into Tuesday's Class B North quarterfinal.

Now comes a difficult road assignment against top-seeded John Bapst.

The Crusaders earned the number-one seed in Class B North, while Caribou enters with some momentum after putting six goals on the board in its opening playoff game.

The Vikings will need another strong performance if they're going to extend their season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The 2026 MPA Soccer Championships on 101.9 The Rock are proudly presented by Pineland Farms in Mars Hill.

Class C Boys: Fort Kent Hosts Washington Academy

(6) Washington Academy at (3) Fort Kent | 4 p.m.

Third-seeded Fort Kent will be at home Tuesday afternoon against sixth-seeded Washington Academy.

The Warriors have put themselves in position for a home quarterfinal and will be looking to make the most of it.

Washington Academy comes to Fort Kent hoping to upset the higher seed and continue its postseason run.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Class D Boys: Fort Fairfield and Washburn Meet at 3

(6) Washburn at (3) Fort Fairfield | 3 p.m.

The second Fort Fairfield-Washburn matchup of the day takes place at 3 p.m., this time on the boys' side.

Third-seeded Fort Fairfield hosts sixth-seeded Washburn in a Class D North quarterfinal.

With the girls meeting at 1 p.m., the two schools will have plenty riding on Tuesday afternoon's games.

Both boys teams will be looking to earn a place in the regional semifinals.

Eight-Person Boys: Van Buren Heads to Calais

(7) Van Buren at (2) Calais | 2:30 p.m.

Van Buren earned its place in the quarterfinals Friday with a 3-1 preliminary-round victory over Schenck.

Alex Bebout, Dom Burgess and Gavin Cormier each scored for the Crusaders in that win.

Now seventh-seeded Van Buren travels to face second-seeded Calais.

It's a tougher challenge against one of the bracket's highest seeds, but Van Buren has already picked up a postseason victory and will be looking for another.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Eight-Person Boys: Wisdom Hosts Lee Academy

(11) Lee Academy at (3) Wisdom | 3 p.m.

Wisdom's boys will also be playing at home Tuesday, welcoming eleventh-seeded Lee Academy for a 3 p.m. quarterfinal.

Lee Academy advanced with a 2-1 preliminary-round victory over Katahdin.

Alberto Perez and Martin Tapiador scored for Lee Academy in that win.

Third-seeded Wisdom now gets its opportunity to take on the Pandas, with a trip to the regional semifinals at stake.

The Pioneers will be looking to take advantage of playing at home.

The 2026 MPA Soccer Championships on 101.9 The Rock are proudly presented by Pineland Farms in Mars Hill.

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Eight Athlete of the Week voting is live, until 3 p.m. Thursday, you can vote once per hour, at the link below:

[WEEK EIGHT VOTING]