Three more Aroostook County girls soccer teams are moving on after convincing victories in Tuesday's regional quarterfinals.

Houlton scored seven goals against Central, Fort Fairfield shut out Washburn, and Wisdom put six goals on the board against George Stevens Academy.

All three teams earned their places in the regional semifinals, setting up some interesting matchups later this week.

Here's how Tuesday's girls tournament games played out.

Class C North: Houlton Rolls Past Central

(4) Houlton 7, (5) Central 2

Houlton's girls are headed to the Class C North semifinals after a 7-2 victory over Central on Tuesday.

Ava Ezell and Raina Ezell led the way for the Shires, each recording a hat trick in the win.

The two combined for six of Houlton's seven goals, helping the fourth-seeded Shires pull away from fifth-seeded Central. Gwen Ramsay also had 16 saves for the Shires.

The victory sets up a County showdown in Friday afternoon's semifinals, when Houlton travels to take on top-seeded Fort Kent.

With a trip to the regional championship on the line, it'll be another big matchup between two County programs.

Class D North: Fort Fairfield Shuts Out Washburn

(2) Fort Fairfield 4, (7) Washburn 0

Fort Fairfield's girls are also moving on after a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Washburn.

Chloe White scored twice for the second-seeded Tigers.

Kendall Ainsworth and Madison Parks also found the back of the net, while Addison Cole recorded the shutout in goal.

Fort Fairfield now awaits the winner of Wednesday's matchup between third-seeded Central Aroostook and sixth-seeded Van Buren.

That semifinal will determine which team moves on to play for the Class D North championship.

Eight-Person Girls: Wisdom Scores Six Against George Stevens Academy

(2) Wisdom 6, (10) George Stevens Academy 1

Wisdom's girls put together another strong offensive performance Tuesday, defeating George Stevens Academy 6-1 to advance to the eight-person regional semifinals.

Ellie Cyr led the Lady Pioneers with a hat trick and an assist.

Blake Pelletier and Peyton Roy each added a goal and an assist, while Madisyn Cyr rounded out Wisdom's scoring.

Chloe Schildreth scored the lone goal for George Stevens Academy.

The second-seeded Pioneers move on to the semifinals, where they'll look to take another step toward a regional championship.

Wednesday's County Girls Tournament Schedule

Class B North

3:30 p.m. | (6) Skowhegan at (3) Presque Isle

Class D North

2 p.m. | (6) Van Buren at (3) Central Aroostook

4 p.m. | (5) Madawaska at (4) Ashland

5 p.m. | (8) Schenck at (1) Penobscot Valley

The winner of Ashland-Madawaska will meet the winner of Penobscot Valley-Schenck in the semifinals.

The 2026 MPA Soccer Championships on 101.9 The Rock are proudly presented by Pineland Farms in Mars Hill.

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