If Wednesday's tournament soccer games proved anything, it's that a higher seed doesn't guarantee much once the ball starts rolling.

Houlton's boys delivered one of the biggest upsets of the postseason, knocking off top-seeded Mattanawcook with just four seconds remaining in overtime. Presque Isle's girls took care of business at home, Central Aroostook's boys survived a penalty-kick finish, and Hodgdon won a back-and-forth battle against Easton.

On the girls' side, Central Aroostook and Madawaska also earned their places in the Class D North semifinals.

It was another afternoon when several County teams saw their seasons come to an end, while others moved one step closer to playing for a regional championship.

Here's how Wednesday, October 28, played out.

Girls Soccer

Class B North: Presque Isle Moves On, Will Host Cony Saturday

(3) Presque Isle 3, (6) Skowhegan 1

Presque Isle's girls are moving on to the Class B North semifinals after a 3-1 victory over Skowhegan on Wednesday.

Peyton Boinske led the Lady Wildcats with two goals, while Carrlyn Buck added another to complete the scoring.

The victory sends third-seeded Presque Isle into Saturday's semifinal round, where they'll host seventh-seeded Cony at 1 p.m.

Cony earned its place in the semifinals with a 2-1 upset of second-seeded Gardiner.

That sets up an interesting matchup in Presque Isle. The Wildcats will have home-field advantage, but they'll be facing a Cony team that has already knocked off one of the highest seeds in the bracket.

Next game: (7) Cony at (3) Presque Isle, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Class D North: Central Aroostook Holds Off Van Buren

(3) Central Aroostook 3, (6) Van Buren 2

Central Aroostook's girls are headed to the Class D North semifinals after holding off Van Buren in a 3-2 quarterfinal victory.

Lilly Burtt scored twice for the Lady Panthers, while Stevi Pierce added the third goal.

Van Buren made a game of it, with Emily Lapierre scoring early for the Lady Crusaders and Madelyn Marquis finding the back of the net late.

The Crusaders kept the pressure on, but Central Aroostook held on to secure the win.

The third-seeded Panthers now move into the regional semifinals, where they'll face second-seeded Fort Fairfield in another all-County matchup.

Fort Fairfield advanced Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over Washburn.

Class D North: Madawaska Wins Overtime Thriller at Ashland

(5) Madawaska 2, (4) Ashland 1 (OT)

Madawaska is also moving on after pulling out a 2-1 overtime victory over Ashland.

The fifth-seeded Owls went on the road against fourth-seeded Ashland and came away with the win, extending their tournament run into the Class D North semifinals.

It was another close matchup between two County programs, with Madawaska finding a way to get the job done in extra time.

The Owls will face the winner of the quarterfinal between top-seeded Penobscot Valley and eighth-seeded Schenck.

Boys Soccer

Class D North: Hodgdon Wins Back-and-Forth Battle Against Easton

(4) Hodgdon 3, (5) Easton 2

Hodgdon and Easton gave fans one of Wednesday's most entertaining quarterfinal matchups.

Fourth-seeded Hodgdon jumped out to a two-goal lead, but fifth-seeded Easton wasn't going away.

The Bears responded with two goals of their own to even the score before Hodgdon found the goal it needed to move on.

Wyatt Oliver scored twice for the Hawks, while Finn Gardiner added the other goal.

Jacob Tuttle and Noah Arbab each contributed an assist.

Mason Pelletier scored both goals for Easton.

Hodgdon goalkeeper Aiden Ciarleglio made several important saves to help preserve the victory, finishing with nine saves on 14 shots.

At the other end, Easton goalkeeper Gavyn Kilcollins was busy throughout the game, recording 14 saves on 28 shots.

The 3-2 victory sends Hodgdon into the Class D North semifinals, ending Easton's tournament run.

Class D North: Central Aroostook Survives Penalty Kicks

(2) Central Aroostook 3, (7) Penobscot Valley 2 (PKs)

Central Aroostook's boys are moving on, but they certainly had to work for it.

The second-seeded Panthers survived a tough quarterfinal matchup against seventh-seeded Penobscot Valley, advancing after penalty kicks following a 2-2 tie.

Mitchell Burtt with both Panthers goals in regulation, himself, Jensen Bell and Ben Woodworth had successful PK's, Henry Brochu and Cayden Shute had the regulation goals for the Howlers.

The 2-1 result sends Central Aroostook into the Class D North semifinals, where the Panthers will meet third-seeded Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield earned its semifinal berth Tuesday with a 3-0 shutout of Washburn.

That sets up another all-County matchup with a trip to the regional championship on the line.

Eight-Person Boys: Baillargeon Brothers Deliver Stunning Houlton Upset

(9) Houlton 2, (1) Mattanawcook 1 (OT)

This one might be remembered for quite a while in Houlton.

The ninth-seeded Shires pulled off a stunning 2-1 overtime victory over top-seeded Mattanawcook, with the winning goal coming in the final seconds of extra time.

Will Baillargeon scored Houlton's first goal to help keep the Shires in the game.

Then, with just four seconds remaining in overtime, his brother James Baillargeon delivered the game-winner.

Four seconds.

That's how close Houlton came to needing more soccer to decide the outcome, but James made sure the Shires wouldn't have to wait any longer.

The victory sends ninth-seeded Houlton into the eight-person boys regional semifinals, where they'll face fourth-seeded and undefeated Penobscot Christian.

It's a remarkable postseason run for a Houlton team that entered the tournament as the ninth seed and has now knocked off the number-one team in the bracket.

The 2026 MPA Soccer Championships on 101.9 The Rock are proudly presented by Pineland Farms in Mars Hill.

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