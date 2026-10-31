It was another big Friday for Aroostook County high school sports, and there's still plenty more to come before the weekend is over.

Fort Kent's girls, both Wisdom soccer teams, Madawaska and Fort Fairfield's boys all earned trips to the Northern Maine regional championships Friday. There were convincing shutouts, a dramatic penalty-kick finish, and another chapter added to a familiar Class D rivalry.

And Saturday won't be any quieter.

Both Presque Isle soccer teams are still fighting for spots in the regional finals, three County girls teams have Class D semifinal games, and Fort Kent's boys are heading to George Stevens Academy.

Meanwhile, some of the County's best distance runners are in Augusta for the Class B and Class C State Cross Country Championships, with Houlton/GHCA looking to defend its Class C boys state title.

Here's a look at Friday's results and everything coming up Saturday.

Friday's Girls Soccer Semifinals

Class C North: Fort Kent Breaks Open Scoreless Game Against Houlton

(1) Fort Kent 5, (4) Houlton 0

For the first 50 minutes Friday, there wasn't much separating Fort Kent and Houlton.

The two County teams battled through a scoreless first half, and the game remained tied until Reece Doucette stepped up for a penalty kick in the 50th minute.

Doucette converted to give the top-seeded Lady Warriors the lead, and from there, Fort Kent took control.

Doucette finished with two goals, Hannah Plourde added two more, and Avery Werntgen also found the back of the net.

The 5-0 victory sends Fort Kent back to the Class C North regional championship.

The Lady Warriors will face second-seeded Orono, which advanced past sixth-seeded Winslow in a penalty-kick decision following a scoreless game.

It's a matchup between the top two seeds in Class C North, with a trip to the state championship on the line.

Eight-Person Girls: Wisdom Hands Sumner Its First Loss

(2) Wisdom 5, (3) Sumner 0

Wisdom's girls are headed back to the eight-person North regional championship after a convincing 5-0 win over previously unbeaten Sumner.

The Lady Pioneers put together another impressive offensive performance, with Ellie Cyr leading the way with two goals.

Madi Cyr, Libby Cote and Hannah Martin each added a goal.

Wisdom has now scored 11 goals in its two tournament games while allowing just one.

The Lady Pioneers will face top-seeded Dexter in the Northern Maine championship after Dexter shut out Shead 2-0 in its semifinal.

Friday's Boys Soccer Semifinals

Class D North: Madawaska Returns to the Regional Championship

(1) Madawaska 2, (4) Hodgdon 0

Madawaska's boys are headed back to the Class D North championship after shutting out Hodgdon 2-0 Friday evening.

Owen Gagnon and Aiden Gagnon provided the scoring for the top-seeded Owls.

The victory sends Madawaska into the regional championship for another meeting with a very familiar opponent.

For the third consecutive season, the Owls will face Fort Fairfield with the Class D North title on the line.

Class D North: Fort Fairfield Earns Another Shot at Madawaska

(3) Fort Fairfield 3, (2) Central Aroostook 1

Fort Fairfield made sure the Tigers would get another opportunity to face Madawaska, defeating second-seeded Central Aroostook 3-1 in Friday's semifinal.

The third-seeded Tigers went on the road and earned the victory, advancing to the Class D North regional championship for the third straight meeting with the Owls.

It's become one of the area's most familiar postseason matchups, and this year's championship will once again feature two County teams competing for the Northern Maine title.

Eight-Person Boys: Wisdom Survives Dramatic Finish at Calais

(3) Wisdom 2, (2) Calais 1 (Penalty Kicks)

Wisdom's boys are also headed to a regional championship after a dramatic semifinal against Calais.

James Desjardins scored the Pioneers' goal in regulation, and the game eventually went to penalty kicks to determine who would advance.

Preston Lavoie, Sam Paradis, Zeek Cyr and Cayden Hargrove were among Wisdom's successful penalty-kick takers.

Goalkeeper Bentley Nadeau delivered the decisive moment, stopping Calais' final attempt to secure the victory.

The third-seeded Pioneers will now face fourth-seeded Penobscot Christian in the eight-person North championship.

Penobscot Christian advanced with a 3-0 victory over ninth-seeded Houlton, ending the Shires' memorable postseason run after their overtime upset of top-seeded Mattanawcook earlier in the week.

Saturday's State Cross Country Championships: County Runners Head to Augusta

While soccer teams continue their postseason runs across Northern Maine, Saturday is championship day for the state's top distance runners.

The Maine State Cross Country Championships are taking place at Cony High School in Augusta, with Aroostook County athletes competing in both Class B and Class C.

There are team championships to chase, individual titles on the line, and some County runners looking to finish outstanding seasons with one more strong performance.

Class B: Presque Isle and Caribou Bring Strong Girls Teams to States

Presque Isle and Caribou both enter the Class B state meet after strong performances at the Northern Maine regional championships.

Presque Isle finished second in the girls regional team standings, while Caribou placed third.

Caribou's Emma Graves will be one of the County runners to watch after winning the Northern Maine Class B individual championship.

Presque Isle's Lillian Johnson and Aleah Rideout have also turned in strong performances this season and will look to help the Wildcats against the best Class B competition in Maine.

The state meet gives both programs another opportunity to see how they stack up against teams from across Maine.

The Class B boys race gets underway at 11 a.m., followed by the girls at 11:40 a.m.

Class C: Houlton/GHCA Boys Look to Defend State Championship

One of the biggest County storylines in Augusta belongs to the Houlton/GHCA boys.

The Shires are the defending Class C state champions, and they're heading into Saturday with plenty of momentum after winning their second consecutive Northern Maine regional title.

Houlton/GHCA scored just 30 points at regionals, with four runners finishing among the top five.

Malachi Witmer, Brayden Drake, Wyatt Quint and Logan Witmer helped lead the way, giving Houlton another opportunity to compete for a state championship.

But Saturday brings a different challenge, with the top teams from both Northern and Southern Maine competing for the title.

The Shires will be looking to put together another strong team performance and bring another championship back to Houlton.

Class C Girls: County Individuals Earn Their Spots at States

Aroostook County will also have several runners competing individually in the Class C girls state championship.

Charlotte Estabrook and Isabella McCarthy of Houlton both qualified with strong regional performances.

Eleanora Streeter of Washburn and Sadie Wigmore of MSSM also earned places at the state meet.

Although Houlton's girls did not qualify as a team, these runners will have an opportunity to represent their schools individually against the top Class C competition.

The Class C boys race begins at 12:20 p.m., followed by the girls at 1 p.m.

Saturday's State Cross Country Schedule

Cony High School, Augusta

11 a.m. — Class B Boys

11:40 a.m. — Class B Girls

12:20 p.m. — Class C Boys

1 p.m. — Class C Girls

All times are subject to change.

Saturday's County Soccer Semifinals

There's still plenty of soccer left to play, too, with several County teams looking to join Friday's winners in the regional championship games.

Girls Soccer

Class B North

(7) Cony at (3) Presque Isle — 1 p.m.

Presque Isle is coming off a 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Skowhegan, with Peyton Boinske scoring twice and Carrlyn Buck adding another.

The Lady Wildcats will host seventh-seeded Cony, which upset second-seeded Gardiner 2-1 to advance.

Class D North

(3) Central Aroostook at (2) Fort Fairfield — Noon

Another all-County matchup will decide a regional championship berth.

Fort Fairfield advanced with a 4-0 shutout of Washburn, while Central Aroostook held off Van Buren 3-2.

(5) Madawaska at (1) Penobscot Valley — 1 p.m.

Madawaska will try to keep its postseason run going after defeating Ashland 2-1 in overtime Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Owls now face top-seeded Penobscot Valley on the road.

Boys Soccer

Class B North

(4) Presque Isle at (1) John Bapst — Noon

Presque Isle's boys are one victory away from the Class B North championship after defeating Erskine Academy 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats head to top-seeded John Bapst, which survived a close 2-1 quarterfinal against Caribou.

Class C North

(3) Fort Kent at (2) George Stevens Academy — 2 p.m.

Fort Kent's boys will try to join the girls team in the regional championships.

The Warriors advanced with a 2-0 victory over Washington Academy, with Dom Cyr and Finn Marquis scoring.

Now Fort Kent travels to George Stevens Academy for a semifinal matchup in Blue Hill.

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