This is it.

After two months of soccer, cross country meets, rivalry games, overtime finishes and tournament runs, we've reached the final week of the fall sports season.

Last week gave Aroostook County an individual state champion, a state runner-up, two very different Wisdom tournament wins and another Presque Isle team headed to a regional championship.

Now eight County soccer teams are still playing, with seven Northern Maine championship games involving local teams coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are my five from last week and five things I'm looking forward to this week.

Five From Last Week

5. Pierce Gorneault Brings Home a State Championship

Pierce Gorneault saved one of his best races of the season for the biggest stage.

The Caribou sophomore won the Class B individual state championship Saturday in Augusta, covering the 5,000-meter course in 16:26.85.

His time was nearly 10 seconds better than the runner-up and was the fourth-fastest time among all classifications Saturday.

And Caribou had plenty more to celebrate.

Emma Graves finished second in the Class B girls race, the Viking boys placed third as a team, the girls finished fifth, and Caribou received both the boys and girls Class B Sportsmanship Awards.

That's a pretty impressive way to finish the season.

4. Houlton/GHCA Finishes State Runner-Up

Houlton/GHCA went to Augusta looking to defend its Class C state championship and came awfully close.

The Shires finished second with 66 points, just 19 behind state champion Winthrop.

What really jumps out is how many Houlton runners finished near the front.

Malachi Witmer placed sixth, Logan Witmer was 12th, Wyatt Quint 16th, Nathan Brady 18th and Brayden Drake 19th.

That's five runners among the top 20 in the state and a runner-up finish to cap another outstanding season for the Shires.

3. Presque Isle Girls Are Playing for A Regional Title

Presque Isle took care of business Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats shut out Cony 4-0 in the Class B North semifinal, with Hailey Plant, Carrlyn Buck, Bridgid Schupbach and Willow Bugbee all finding the back of the net.

Four goals from four different players is a pretty good formula for tournament soccer.

The win sends Presque Isle into Wednesday's Class B North championship against unbeaten John Bapst.

One more win and the Wildcats are playing for a state championship.

2. Wisdom Survives the Penalty-Kick Pressure

There aren't many more nerve-racking ways to decide a tournament soccer game.

Wisdom and Calais played through regulation and overtime before the Eight-Player North semifinal finally came down to penalty kicks.

James Desjardins scored Wisdom's goal in regulation before Preston Lavoie, Sam Paradis, Zeek Cyr and Cayden Hargrove converted during the shootout.

Then goalkeeper Bentley Nadeau delivered the biggest moment.

Nadeau stopped Calais' final attempt, giving Wisdom the 2-1 victory and sending the Pioneers into the Northern Maine championship.

Wisdom now gets unbeaten PCHS with a regional title on the line.

1. Wisdom Hands Sumner Its Only Loss

Beating an undefeated team in the tournament is impressive.

Beating them 5-0 gets the top spot this week.

Wisdom's girls handed Sumner its first loss of the season Friday and earned another trip to the Eight-Player North championship.

Ellie Cyr scored twice, while Madi Cyr, Libby Cote and Hannah Martin each added goals.

Wisdom has now scored 11 goals in two tournament games while allowing only one.

The Pioneers head into Tuesday's championship at 14-2 with one more win standing between them and a state championship game right here in Presque Isle.

Five to Watch This Week

5. Madawaska and Fort Fairfield Meet Again

It almost feels like these two teams were destined to end up here again.

For the third straight season, Madawaska and Fort Fairfield will meet with the Class D North boys championship on the line.

Madawaska comes in at 14-2 after shutting out Hodgdon 2-0 in the semifinal.

Fort Fairfield earned another shot at the Owls by going on the road and beating Central Aroostook 3-1.

They'll meet Wednesday afternoon in Presque Isle.

The best part for County soccer fans is that we already know one thing.

No matter who wins, an Aroostook County boys team will be playing for the Class D state championship Saturday.

4. Wisdom Has Two Shots at Northern Maine Titles

Tuesday could turn into a memorable day for Wisdom.

Both Pioneer soccer teams are playing for Eight-Player North championships in Brewer.

The boys face 16-0 PCHS after surviving their semifinal in penalty kicks.

The girls take on Dexter after knocking previously unbeaten Sumner out of the tournament.

Two teams. Two championship games.

And there's something extra waiting if either one gets through.

The Eight-Player state championships are being played Saturday at Presque Isle Middle School.

Wisdom has a chance to earn a trip back north to play for a Gold Ball.

3. Fort Kent Has Two Chances at Class C North Championships

Fort Kent also has both soccer teams still playing Tuesday.

The boys face Orono after surviving George Stevens Academy in penalty kicks in the semifinal.

Then the Lady Warriors get their own championship matchup against Orono.

Fort Kent's girls enter at 14-1-2 after turning a scoreless semifinal against Houlton into a 5-0 victory.

Reece Doucette and Hannah Plourde each scored twice in that win, with Avery Werntgen adding another.

One school with two teams playing for Class C North championships on the same day isn't something you see very often.

2. Presque Isle Gets Another Shot at John Bapst

Presque Isle and John Bapst have seen plenty of each other this fall.

Now they meet one more time with the biggest stakes yet.

The Wildcats enter Wednesday's Class B North championship at 11-3-2, while John Bapst comes in unbeaten at 15-0-1.

Presque Isle has won two tournament games to get here, including Saturday's 4-0 semifinal victory over Cony.

This time, there isn't another regular-season meeting waiting afterward.

The winner is the Northern Maine champion and moves on to Saturday's Class B state championship at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

1. Fort Fairfield Gets a Shot at a Dynasty

This might be my favorite storyline of championship week.

Fort Fairfield faces Penobscot Valley Wednesday night in Presque Isle for the Class D North girls championship.

The Tigers are 14-2 and earned their way here with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Central Aroostook.

Waiting for them is a program that has owned this stage lately.

PVHS is appearing in its sixth straight regional championship game.

The Howlers have won four consecutive Class D North titles, reached the state championship in each of the last four seasons, and won the last three Class D state championships.

That means Fort Fairfield isn't just trying to win Northern Maine.

The Tigers have an opportunity to end one of the best postseason runs in Class D girls soccer and punch their own ticket to Saturday's state championship.

That's a pretty good way to finish our final Five and Five of the fall regular and regional tournament season.

One Last Push

There won't be many games left after this week.

That's what makes these next few days so much fun.

Eight County soccer teams still have a chance to call themselves Northern Maine champions, and every one of them is one victory away from playing for a state title.

Tuesday starts it.

Wednesday keeps it going.

And if things break the right way, Saturday could be a very busy day for Aroostook County sports.

Let's see who gets there.