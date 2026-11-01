Aroostook County had plenty to celebrate at Saturday's Maine State Cross Country Championships in Augusta.

Caribou's Pierce Gorneault captured the Class B boys individual state championship, Emma Graves finished second in the Class B girls race, and the Houlton/GHCA boys came within 19 points of defending their Class C state title.

But the results went beyond individual performances.

Caribou earned both the boys and girls Class B Sportsmanship Awards, recognizing the Vikings for the way they represented their school and community.

Presque Isle also had strong performances in Class B, while individual runners from Houlton, Washburn and the Maine School of Science and Mathematics represented the County in Class C girls.

Here's how the local teams and runners finished at the state championships.

Class B Girls: Graves Takes Second as Caribou and Presque Isle Finish in the Top Six

Caribou sophomore Emma Graves was among the fastest runners in Maine on Saturday, finishing second in the Class B girls championship.

Graves covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 28.70 seconds, finishing behind Lincoln Academy senior Karen Higgins, who won the state championship in 18:58.41.

Graves was joined in the top ten by Caribou freshman Jenna Strid, who finished ninth in 20:06.27.

That gave the Vikings two runners among the top ten finishers in the state.

Presque Isle also had a strong showing near the front of the field.

Junior Aleah Rideout finished 11th in 20:21.32, while freshman Lillian Johnson placed 13th in 20:31.24.

Caribou finished fifth in the team standings with 135 points, while Presque Isle was right behind in sixth with 144.

Freeport won the Class B girls team championship with 67 points, followed by Mount Desert Island with 81 and Yarmouth with 87.

Caribou Girls Individual Results

Emma Graves — 19:28.70

Jenna Strid — 20:06.27

Isabella Albert — 21:22.44

Gloria Dionne — 23:57.33

Anna Haley — 25:04.87

Brianna Kendall — 26:27.66

Elizabeth Robbins — 26:50.89



Team finish: 5th, 135 points

Presque Isle Girls Individual Results

Aleah Rideout — 20:21.32

Lillian Johnson — 20:31.24

Taylor York — 22:13.39

Marie Johnston — 22:36.02

Meredith House — 24:44.27

Jade Clayton — 24:59.90

Macyn Morton — 25:33.08



Team finish: 6th, 144 points

Class B Boys: Pierce Gorneault Brings Home State Championship

Caribou sophomore Pierce Gorneault delivered one of the biggest performances of the day, winning the Class B boys individual state championship.

Gorneault finished the 5,000-meter race in 16:26.85, nearly ten seconds ahead of Yarmouth's Jackie Chalmers, who took second in 16:36.41.

His time was also the fourth-fastest among all classifications at the state championships.

It was a tremendous performance for Gorneault, who had already established himself as one of Northern Maine's top runners throughout the fall season.

Caribou also had two more runners finish inside the top 20.

Freshman Peyton Gorneault placed 17th in 17:57.08, while senior Tewolde Stewart finished 18th in 18:03.61.

Those performances helped the Vikings finish third in the Class B boys team standings with 121 points, just one point ahead of fourth-place Cape Elizabeth.

Yarmouth won the team championship with 27 points, followed by Freeport with 92.

Presque Isle finished ninth as a team with 225 points.

Junior Paxton Darrell led the Wildcats with a 16th-place finish in 17:55.52, while sophomore Jeremy Charette placed 38th in 18:52.53.

Caribou Boys Individual Results

Pierce Gorneault — 16:26.85

Peyton Gorneault — 17:57.08

Tewolde Stewart — 18:03.61

Xander Jamieson — 19:19.89

Isaac Brissette — 19:28.25

Alex Searles — 19:29.48

Isaac Goodwin — 20:19.09



Team finish: 3rd, 121 points

Presque Isle Boys Individual Results

Paxton Darrell — 17:55.52

Jeremy Charette — 18:52.53

Geonni Guevara — 19:25.23

Henry Clayton — 20:26.13

Connor Meile — 20:26.17

Matthew Demarest — 25:21.08



Team finish: 9th, 225 points

Caribou Sweeps Class B Sportsmanship Awards

Beyond the race results, Caribou received another major recognition Saturday.

Both the Vikings boys and girls teams were awarded the Class B Sportsmanship Awards.

It's an impressive accomplishment for one school to receive both honors at the same state championship meet.

The awards recognize sportsmanship, respect and the way athletes represent their teams throughout competition.

For Caribou, the honors add another highlight to a day that included an individual state championship, a runner-up finish and two top-five team performances.

Class C Boys: Houlton/GHCA Finishes State Runner-Up

Houlton/GHCA came into Saturday's Class C boys championship looking to defend its state title.

The Shires had won their second consecutive Northern Maine regional championship the previous weekend, putting four runners among the top five finishers.

At states, Houlton once again put together an impressive team performance, finishing second with 66 points.

Winthrop captured the state championship with 47 points, while George Stevens Academy finished third with 105.

Senior Malachi Witmer led the Shires with a sixth-place finish in 17:17.24.

Sophomore Logan Witmer placed 12th in 17:39.52, followed by Wyatt Quint in 16th at 17:52.74.

Nathan Brady finished 18th in 17:57.26, and Brayden Drake was right behind in 19th at 17:57.76.

That gave Houlton five runners among the top 20 finishers in the state.

Stephen Cormier and Lucas McPhee rounded out the Shires' seven-runner lineup.

Although Houlton wasn't able to repeat as state champion, a runner-up finish capped another outstanding season for the program.

Houlton/GHCA Boys Individual Results

Malachi Witmer — 17:17.24

Logan Witmer — 17:39.52

Wyatt Quint — 17:52.74

Nathan Brady — 17:57.26

Brayden Drake — 17:57.76

Stephen Cormier — 19:47.37

Lucas McPhee — 22:04.45



Team finish: 2nd, 66 points

Winthrop won the Class C boys team championship, while Dirigo senior William Morris captured the individual title in 16:18.47.

Class C Girls: County Runners Represent Houlton, Washburn and MSSM

While there were no County teams in the Class C girls team standings, four local runners earned the opportunity to compete individually at the state championships.

Houlton/GHCA freshman Charlotte Estabrook led the County contingent, finishing 51st in 25:08.59.

Sadie Wigmore, a freshman from the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, placed 54th in 25:26.70.

Houlton junior Isabella McCarthy finished 57th in 25:58.07, while Washburn sophomore Eleanora Streeter was right behind in 58th at 25:59.75.

All four had qualified through the Northern Maine regional championships to earn their places at the state meet.

County Class C Girls Individual Results

Charlotte Estabrook, Houlton/GHCA — 25:08.59

Sadie Wigmore, MSSM — 25:26.70

Isabella McCarthy, Houlton/GHCA — 25:58.07

Eleanora Streeter, Washburn — 25:59.75



Maranacook freshman Reagan Mattson won the Class C girls individual championship in 19:52.73.

Maine Coast Waldorf captured the team championship with 58 points, followed by North Yarmouth Academy with 85 and George Stevens Academy with 103.

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