Aroostook County is going to be well represented when the Northern Maine regional soccer championships get underway this week.

Saturday brought three more County teams into the championship picture, with Presque Isle's girls rolling to a shutout victory, Fort Kent's boys surviving a dramatic penalty-kick finish, and Fort Fairfield's girls winning a one-goal battle against Central Aroostook.

Not every County team was able to keep its season going, though. Presque Isle's boys fell to top-seeded John Bapst, while Madawaska's girls saw their tournament run end against Penobscot Valley.

With the semifinal round now complete, here's how Saturday's games played out and what's coming up on Championship Wednesday.

Girls Soccer

Class B North: Four Different Scorers Send Presque Isle to Regional Final

(3) Presque Isle 4, (7) Cony 0

Presque Isle's girls are heading to the Class B North championship after an impressive 4-0 victory over Cony on Saturday.

The third-seeded Lady Wildcats got goals from four different players, with Hailey Plant, Carrlyn Buck, Bridgid Schupbach and Willow Bugbee each finding the back of the net.

Cony came into the game after knocking off second-seeded Gardiner in the quarterfinals, but Presque Isle made sure the Rams wouldn't pull off another upset.

The shutout sends the Lady Wildcats into Championship Wednesday, where they'll face top-seeded John Bapst.

The Crusaders earned their spot with a 3-2 semifinal victory over Hermon, overcoming a halftime deficit to advance.

It's a matchup between the top seed and a Presque Isle team that's coming off back-to-back playoff victories, including Saturday's four-goal performance.

One more win would give the Wildcats the Class B North championship and send them to the state final.

Class D North: Fort Fairfield Edges Central Aroostook

(2) Fort Fairfield 1, (3) Central Aroostook 0

Fort Fairfield's girls are headed back to the Class D North championship after a hard-fought 1-0 semifinal victory over Central Aroostook.

It was another close game between two familiar County opponents, with the second-seeded Tigers finding the goal they needed and keeping the Lady Panthers off the scoreboard.

The shutout sends Fort Fairfield into Wednesday's regional championship, where the Tigers will face top-seeded Penobscot Valley.

Class D North: Penobscot Valley Ends Madawaska's Run

(1) Penobscot Valley 1, (5) Madawaska 0

Madawaska's tournament run came to an end Saturday with a narrow 1-0 loss against top-seeded Penobscot Valley.

The fifth-seeded Owls had earned their semifinal berth with an overtime victory over Ashland earlier in the week.

They gave the top seed a close game, but Penobscot Valley came away with the one-goal victory.

That sets up a Class D North championship between Fort Fairfield and Penobscot Valley on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. in Presque Isle.

Both teams advanced through the semifinals with 1-0 shutouts, setting the stage for an interesting championship matchup.

Boys Soccer

Class B North: John Bapst Ends Presque Isle's Season

(1) John Bapst 5, (4) Presque Isle 0

Presque Isle's boys saw their postseason run come to an end Saturday against top-seeded John Bapst.

The Crusaders defeated the fourth-seeded Wildcats 5-0 to advance to the Class B North championship.

Presque Isle had reached the semifinals with a 4-1 quarterfinal victory over Erskine Academy, but couldn't find the same offensive success against the top seed.

While the boys' season comes to an end, Presque Isle will still have its girls team competing for a regional championship Wednesday.

Class C North: Fort Kent Survives Penalty Kicks at George Stevens Academy

(3) Fort Kent advances over (2) George Stevens Academy, 4-2 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw

Fort Kent's boys are headed to the Class C North championship, but they certainly had to earn it.

The third-seeded Warriors traveled to Blue Hill on Saturday to face second-seeded George Stevens Academy, and the semifinal turned into one of the closest games of the day.

James Wilson scored Fort Kent's regulation goal, with Dominic Cyr providing the assist.

The teams remained tied at one through regulation and overtime, sending the game to penalty kicks.

That's where Wyatt Daigle delivered the deciding kick for Fort Kent.

The Warriors won the shootout 4-2, securing their place in the regional championship.

And there's a pretty interesting storyline waiting for them.

Both the Fort Kent boys and girls will face Orono in their respective Class C North championship games.

The Lady Warriors advanced Friday with a 5-0 victory over Houlton, while the boys needed Saturday's penalty-kick finish to get past George Stevens Academy.

Now both Fort Kent teams are one win away from Northern Maine titles, and both will have to get past the Red Riots to bring those championships home.

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