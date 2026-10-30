If you're following Aroostook County high school sports this weekend, there's going to be plenty to keep up with.

We've reached the regional semifinals in soccer, with County teams looking to earn their way into next week's championship games. At the same time, some of the area's best distance runners are headed to Augusta for the Maine State Cross Country Championships.

There are some terrific stories heading into the weekend, too.

Houlton's boys are trying to keep their remarkable soccer tournament run going after knocking off the top seed. Both Presque Isle soccer teams are still alive in Class B. Several County rivals will meet in Class D, and Houlton/GHCA's boys cross country team will be looking to defend its state championship.

It's shaping up to be one of the biggest weekends of the fall season.

Here's what to watch Friday and Saturday.

Girls Soccer Semifinals

Class B North: Presque Isle Gets Another Home Game

Saturday, October 31 | 1 p.m.

(7) Cony at (3) Presque Isle

Presque Isle's girls are one win away from the Class B North championship game, but they'll be facing a team that has already pulled off a major upset.

The third-seeded Lady Wildcats advanced with a 3-1 win over Skowhegan on Wednesday. Peyton Boinske scored twice, and Carrlyn Buck added another goal.

Now Presque Isle welcomes seventh-seeded Cony, which knocked off second-seeded Gardiner 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Cony has already shown it can beat one of the higher seeds. Presque Isle will be looking to make sure that run ends Saturday afternoon.

Class C North: Fort Kent and Houlton Meet With a Trip to the Final on the Line

Friday, October 30 | 4:30 p.m.

(4) Houlton at (1) Fort Kent

We're guaranteed to have a County team playing for the Class C North girls championship.

Top-seeded Fort Kent hosts fourth-seeded Houlton on Friday afternoon, and both teams are coming off impressive quarterfinal performances.

Fort Kent shut out Maine Central Institute 3-0 to advance, while Houlton rolled past Central 7-2.

Ava Ezell and Raina Ezell each scored three goals for the Shires in that win.

Now Houlton takes its offense on the road against the top-seeded Warriors, with a regional championship berth going to the winner.

Class D North: Fort Fairfield and Central Aroostook Renew Their Rivalry

Saturday, October 31 | Noon

(3) Central Aroostook at (2) Fort Fairfield

There's another all-County semifinal Saturday when Fort Fairfield welcomes Central Aroostook.

The second-seeded Tigers advanced with a 4-0 shutout of Washburn. Chloe White scored twice, while Kendall Ainsworth and Madison Parks also found the back of the net. Addison Cole recorded the shutout.

Central Aroostook had to hold off Van Buren in a 3-2 quarterfinal.

Lilly Burtt scored twice for the Lady Panthers, with Stevi Pierce adding the third goal.

Both teams have earned their way into the final four, and now one of them will move on to play for the Class D North championship.

Class D North: Madawaska Heads to the Top Seed

Saturday, October 31 | 1 p.m.

(5) Madawaska at (1) Penobscot Valley

Madawaska has already won one close game on the road this postseason.

The fifth-seeded Owls defeated Ashland 2-1 in overtime Wednesday to earn a trip to the Class D North semifinals.

Now they'll travel to face top-seeded Penobscot Valley.

It'll be another tough test away from home, but Madawaska has already shown it can find a way through a tight tournament game.

Eight-Person Girls: Wisdom Welcomes Undefeated Sumner

Friday, October 30 | 3 p.m.

(3) Sumner at (2) Wisdom

Wisdom's girls are back home Friday, with an opportunity to reach the regional championship.

The Lady Pioneers advanced with a 6-1 win over George Stevens Academy.

Ellie Cyr scored three goals and added an assist, while Blake Pelletier and Peyton Roy each contributed a goal and an assist. Madisyn Cyr also scored.

Now Wisdom faces third-seeded Sumner, which comes into the game unbeaten.

It's a big matchup for the Pioneers and another opportunity to continue what has already been a strong postseason.

Boys Soccer Semifinals

Class B North: Presque Isle Heads to John Bapst

Saturday, October 31 | Noon

(4) Presque Isle at (1) John Bapst

Presque Isle's boys are headed to the Class B North semifinals after defeating Erskine Academy 4-1 on Wednesday.

Now the fourth-seeded Wildcats travel to face top-seeded John Bapst.

The Crusaders survived a close quarterfinal against Caribou, winning 2-1 after the eighth-seeded Vikings gave them a serious challenge.

Presque Isle will be looking to take advantage of its opportunity Saturday and earn a place in the regional championship.

Saturday, October 31 | 2 p.m.

(3) Fort Kent at (2) George Stevens Academy

Fort Kent’s boys are hitting the road Saturday afternoon with a trip to the Class C North championship on the line.

The third-seeded Warriors are coming off a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Washington Academy, with Dom Cyr and Finn Marquis each finding the back of the net.

Now Fort Kent heads to Blue Hill to take on second-seeded George Stevens Academy in what should be a good semifinal matchup.

The Warriors have already shown they can get the job done defensively, and they’ll need another strong performance against a higher-seeded opponent.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Class C North regional championship.

Class D North: Madawaska Hosts Hodgdon

Saturday, October 31 | 6 p.m.

(4) Hodgdon at (1) Madawaska

Madawaska's boys have been one of the top teams in Class D North, and they'll have another home game Saturday evening.

The top-seeded Owls are coming off a 5-0 victory over MSSM, a game that also marked head coach Ben Gagnon's 100th career coaching win.

Josh Querze and Aiden Gagnon each scored twice in the victory, while Quinn Pelletier added another.

Hodgdon's path to the semifinals was a little more dramatic.

The fourth-seeded Hawks defeated Easton 3-2 in a game that saw Hodgdon build a two-goal lead before the Bears battled back.

Wyatt Oliver scored twice, Finn Gardiner added another, and goalkeeper Aiden Ciarleglio made several important saves to help Hodgdon advance.

Now the two County teams meet with a trip to the Class D North championship on the line.

Class D North: Central Aroostook and Fort Fairfield Meet Again

Saturday, October 31 | 3 p.m.

(3) Fort Fairfield at (2) Central Aroostook

It's another all-County semifinal in Class D, this time in Mars Hill.

Central Aroostook survived a penalty-kick finish against Penobscot Valley to advance, while Fort Fairfield shut out Washburn 3-0.

Asher Winters scored twice for the Tigers, Dax Milton added the other goal, and Levi Cole recorded the shutout.

The Panthers will have home-field advantage Saturday, but Fort Fairfield comes in after a strong quarterfinal performance.

One of these teams will be moving on to the Class D North championship.

Eight-Person Boys: Wisdom Travels to Calais

Friday, October 30 | 2:30 p.m.

(3) Wisdom at (2) Calais

Wisdom's boys are one win away from a regional championship appearance after shutting out Lee Academy 5-0.

Cayden Hartgrove led the Pioneers with two goals and two assists. Zeek Cyr added a goal and an assist, while Preston Lavoie and Sam Paradis each scored.

Bentley Nadeau recorded the shutout in goal.

Now the third-seeded Pioneers head to second-seeded Calais, which advanced with a 3-0 win over Van Buren.

Eight-Person Boys: Houlton Looks to Keep Its Upset Run Going

Friday, October 30 | 6:30 p.m.

(9) Houlton at (4) Penobscot Christian

Houlton's boys delivered one of the most memorable moments of the tournament Wednesday.

The ninth-seeded Shires knocked off top-seeded Mattanawcook 2-1 in overtime, with James Baillargeon scoring the winning goal with just four seconds remaining.

His brother Will scored Houlton's first goal.

Now Houlton heads to undefeated Penobscot Christian for another big challenge.

The Shires have already shown that seeding doesn't decide the outcome. Friday they'll try to keep their remarkable run going and earn a place in the regional championship.

State Cross Country Championships: County Runners Head to Augusta

And while the soccer semifinals are taking place across Northern Maine, some of the County's top runners will be competing for state championships Saturday.

The Maine State Cross Country Championships are scheduled for Cony High School in Augusta, bringing together the top qualifying teams and individuals from around the state.

Aroostook County will have runners competing in both Class B and Class C.

Class B: Presque Isle and Caribou Look to Build on Strong Regional Performances

The Class B races will feature several County athletes who have already turned in impressive performances this fall.

On the girls' side, Presque Isle finished second at the Northern Maine regional championships, while Caribou placed third.

Caribou's Emma Graves enters the state meet after winning the Northern Maine Class B individual championship.

Presque Isle's Lillian Johnson and Aleah Rideout have also been among the area's strong performers.

Now they'll have the opportunity to test themselves against the best runners from Southern Maine as well.

For both programs, Saturday represents the culmination of a fall season filled with competitive meets and strong performances.

Class C: Houlton/GHCA Boys Looking to Defend Their State Championship

One of the biggest County storylines in Augusta will be the Houlton/GHCA boys cross country team.

The Shires are the defending Class C state champions, and they're coming into Saturday's meet with plenty of momentum.

Houlton/GHCA won its second consecutive Northern Maine regional title last weekend, scoring just 30 points and placing four runners among the top five finishers.

Malachi Witmer, Brayden Drake, Wyatt Quint and Logan Witmer helped lead that performance, giving the Shires another opportunity to compete for a state title.

The challenge now is to put together one more strong team race against the best Class C competition in Maine.

Class C Girls: Individual Qualifiers Ready for Their State Meet

The County will also have several individual runners competing in the Class C girls championship.

Houlton's Charlotte Estabrook and Isabella McCarthy earned their places at the state meet with strong regional performances.

Eleanora Streeter of Washburn and Sadie Wigmore of MSSM also qualified individually.

For these runners, Saturday is an opportunity to finish their seasons competing against the top Class C athletes in the state.

And with the team and individual championships all being decided on the same day, there will be plenty to follow in Augusta.

One of the Biggest Weekends of the Fall

By the time Saturday evening rolls around, we'll know which County soccer teams are headed to the regional championships and how our local runners finished at the state cross country meet.

There are rivalry games, championship opportunities, undefeated opponents and underdog stories all packed into two days.

Whether you're following the action from a soccer sideline or keeping an eye on the results from Augusta, there's plenty to be excited about.

We'll continue following the County teams and athletes throughout the weekend, with results, photos and updates as they become available.

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

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