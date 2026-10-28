Tuesday brought another big afternoon of tournament soccer across Northern Maine, with four Aroostook County boys teams moving into the regional semifinals, a coaching milestone in Madawaska and a near-upset for Caribou.

Fort Kent, Madawaska, Fort Fairfield and Wisdom all picked up shutout victories to keep their seasons going.

And while Caribou couldn't quite pull off the upset against top-seeded John Bapst, the Vikings gave the Crusaders everything they could handle.

Here's how Tuesday's boys quarterfinal games played out.

Class B North: Caribou Nearly Knocks Off Top-Seeded John Bapst

(1) John Bapst 2, (8) Caribou 1

Caribou came close to delivering one of the biggest surprises of the Class B North tournament Tuesday.

The eighth-seeded Vikings went on the road against top-seeded John Bapst and battled to a 2-1 finish before their postseason run came to an end.

Declan Miller scored Caribou's lone goal in the contest.

It was a strong effort against the top team in the bracket, and while the Vikings fell just short, they certainly didn't make it easy for the Crusaders.

Class C North: Fort Kent Shuts Out Washington Academy

(3) Fort Kent 2, (6) Washington Academy 0

Fort Kent is headed to the Class C North semifinals after a 2-0 victory over Washington Academy.

Dom Cyr and Finn Marquis provided the offense for the third-seeded Warriors, each finding the back of the net.

The shutout sends Fort Kent into a semifinal matchup against second-seeded George Stevens Academy.

The Warriors are now one win away from playing for a regional championship.

Class D North: Madawaska Advances as Coach Ben Gagnon Reaches 100 Wins

(1) Madawaska 5, (8) MSSM 0

It was a big afternoon for Madawaska, and not just because the Owls are moving on.

Top-seeded Madawaska rolled to a 5-0 victory over the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, giving head coach Ben Gagnon his 100th career coaching victory.

Josh Querze scored twice and added an assist, while Aiden Gagnon finished with two goals and two assists.

Quinn Pelletier also found the back of the net for the Owls.

Madawaska's five-goal performance secured another postseason victory, but the coaching milestone made Tuesday an especially memorable day for the program.

The Owls move on to the Class D North semifinals.

Class D North: Fort Fairfield Blanks Washburn

(3) Fort Fairfield 3, (6) Washburn 0

Fort Fairfield is also headed to the Class D North semifinals after shutting out Washburn, 3-0.

Asher Winters led the Tigers with two goals, while Dax Milton added the insurance goal.

Levi Cole recorded the shutout in net.

The third-seeded Tigers will now wait for the winner of Wednesday's matchup between second-seeded Central Aroostook and seventh-seeded Penobscot Valley.

That semifinal will determine which team gets an opportunity to play for the Class D North championship.

Eight-Person Boys: Calais Ends Van Buren's Tournament Run

(2) Calais 3, (7) Van Buren 0

Van Buren's postseason run came to an end Tuesday with a 3-0 loss on the road against second-seeded Calais.

The seventh-seeded Crusaders had advanced through the preliminary round but couldn't get past Calais in the quarterfinals.

Calais moves on to face Wisdom in Friday's regional semifinal.

Eight-Person Boys: Wisdom Rolls Past Lee Academy

(3) Wisdom 5, (11) Lee Academy 0

Wisdom put together an impressive performance Tuesday, shutting out Lee Academy 5-0 to advance to the eight-person boys regional semifinals.

Cayden Hartgrove led the Pioneers with two goals and two assists.

Zeek Cyr added a goal and an assist, while Preston Lavoie and Sam Paradis each scored once to complete Wisdom's five-goal afternoon.

Bentley Nadeau recorded the shutout in goal.

The third-seeded Pioneers will now travel to face second-seeded Calais on Friday, with a trip to the regional championship on the line.

Wednesday's County Boys Tournament Schedule

Class B North

5:30 p.m. | (5) Erskine Academy at (4) Presque Isle

Class D North

4 p.m. | (7) Penobscot Valley at (2) Central Aroostook

3 p.m. | (5) Easton at (4) Hodgdon

Eight-Person Boys

3 p.m. | (9) Houlton at (1) Mattanawcook Academy

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