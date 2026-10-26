Tournament time is here, and it didn't take long for things to get interesting.

We had penalty kicks, six-goal playoff performances and a pair of big regional championship days for County cross country.

Now the soccer field is getting smaller, the games are getting bigger, and our runners are headed to Augusta with state championships on the line.

Here are my five from last week and five things I'm looking forward to this week.

Five From Last Week

5. Fort Kent Girls Move On

Fort Kent opened tournament play exactly the way the top seed wanted to.

The Lady Warriors shut out Maine Central Institute 3-0 and moved into the Class C North semifinals. Fort Kent has been one of the strongest girls teams in the area all season, and now the Warriors are one step closer to playing for a regional championship.

4. Caribou Scores Six to Stay Alive

Caribou's boys came into the Class B tournament needing a win, and the Vikings delivered plenty of offense.

Louie Hebert, Declan Miller and Carter St. Pierre each scored twice as Caribou defeated Medomak Valley 6-2.

Three players. Two goals apiece. Six goals in a tournament game.

That's a pretty good way to earn another one.

3. Houlton Survives a Penalty-Kick Thriller

Sometimes you just have to survive and advance.

Houlton and Penquis went through regulation and overtime without a goal before the Shires finally pulled it out in penalty kicks.

Houlton won the shootout 3-2 and kept its season alive, earning a spot in the eight-player quarterfinals.

2. Caribou and County Runners Have a Huge Class B Regional

Saturday was a big one for County cross country.

Caribou's boys won the Class B North regional championship with 61 points, while Pierce Gorneault won the individual boys title in 16:01.03.

Emma Graves made it an individual sweep for Caribou, winning the girls championship in 18:44.40.

Presque Isle's girls finished second, Caribou's girls were third and Presque Isle's boys placed third, sending all four County Class B teams to the state championships.

1. Houlton/GHCA Goes Back-to-Back

Winning one regional championship is tough enough.

Houlton/GHCA made it two in a row Saturday.

The Shires won the Class C North boys championship with just 30 points, placing four runners among the first five finishers.

Malachi Witmer was second in 16:52.80, Brayden Drake finished third, Wyatt Quint was fourth and Logan Witmer placed fifth.

The Houlton girls didn't qualify as a team, but Charlotte Estabrook and Isabella McCarthy advanced individually, along with Washburn's Eleanora Streeter and MSSM's Sadie Wigmore.

That's another regional championship for Houlton and another big group of County runners headed to states.

Five to Watch This Week

5. Caribou Gets a Shot at No. 1

Caribou's reward for scoring six goals Saturday?

A date with undefeated John Bapst.

The eighth-seeded Vikings travel to face the top-seeded Crusaders Tuesday in the Class B North quarterfinals.

John Bapst finished the regular season 13-0-1, so Caribou knows exactly what kind of challenge is waiting. But after putting six on the board in the prelims, the Vikings get the opportunity to see what they can do against the top team in the region.

4. Plenty of County Flavor in Eight-Player Soccer

There are still several County teams to follow in the eight-player tournament.

Wisdom's boys host Lee Academy Tuesday after the Pandas knocked Katahdin out in the preliminary round.

Houlton gets the biggest test possible after surviving Penquis, moving on to face top-seeded Mattanawcook Academy.

Wisdom's girls are also still alive after earning the No. 2 seed in the North.

At this point, every game means somebody's season continues and somebody's season ends.

3. Presque Isle Girls Begin Their Tournament Run

After earning a first-round bye, Presque Isle finally gets into tournament action Tuesday.

The third-seeded Wildcats host No. 6 Skowhegan in a Class B North quarterfinal.

Presque Isle finished the regular season 9-3-2 and now gets the opportunity to begin its postseason run at home.

2. County Runners Head to States

Saturday brings one more trip south, and this time it's for a state championship.

The state cross country championships will be held at Cony High School in Augusta, beginning with the Class B boys at 11 a.m.

Caribou's boys head down as regional champions, while Presque Isle's boys, Presque Isle's girls and Caribou's girls all qualified as teams.

Houlton/GHCA will represent The County in the Class C boys race after winning its second straight regional title.

And there will be several individual qualifiers to watch as well.

It's one more chance for County runners to bring some hardware back north.

1. Class D North Is Full of County Matchups

If you're looking for the busiest part of the soccer tournament this week, Class D North is the place to start.

On the boys side Tuesday:

No. 5 Easton at No. 4 Hodgdon

No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 Fort Fairfield

No. 7 Penobscot Valley at No. 2 Central Aroostook

No. 8 MSSM at No. 1 Madawaska

That means three of the four quarterfinals guarantee a County team will advance.

The girls bracket gives us even more head-to-head County soccer:

No. 5 Madawaska at No. 4 Ashland

No. 6 Van Buren at No. 3 Central Aroostook

No. 7 Washburn at No. 2 Fort Fairfield

Top-seeded Penobscot Valley hosts Schenck/Stearns in the other quarterfinal.

By Saturday, we could have a whole lot of Aroostook County representation left in the Class D North semifinals.

Now It Gets Fun

We're officially at the point where there are no easy do-overs.

Soccer seasons are on the line every time teams take the field, and our cross country runners get one final shot Saturday with state championships at stake.

There should be plenty to talk about by the time next Monday rolls around.