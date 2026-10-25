Caribou Boys Win Class B North Cross Country Title as Gorneault and Graves Claim Regional Championships

Caribou Boys Win Class B North Cross Country Title as Gorneault and Graves Claim Regional Championships

Michelle York

Aroostook County runners had another outstanding Saturday, bringing home a team championship and both individual titles at the Class B North Regional Cross Country Championships in Belfast.

Caribou's boys captured the regional championship with 61 points, while Pierce Gorneault led the Vikings with a first-place finish in 16:01.03.

On the girls' side, Caribou's Emma Graves won the individual championship in 18:44.40, while Presque Isle finished second in the team standings and Caribou placed third.

Presque Isle's boys also had a strong afternoon, finishing third in a tightly contested team race.

With the top seven teams and top 30 individual finishers qualifying for the state championships next weekend, both County schools put themselves in a strong position heading into the next round.

Class B Boys: Caribou Captures Regional Championship

Caribou's boys continued their impressive postseason run Saturday, winning the Class B North regional championship with 61 points.

John Bapst and Presque Isle both finished with 83 points, with John Bapst taking second and Presque Isle third in the official team standings.

The Vikings placed three runners among the top four, led by Pierce Gorneault, who won the individual regional championship in 16:01.03.

Tewolde Stewart finished third in 16:59.73, while freshman Peyton Gorneault was fourth in 17:12.04.

Isaac Brissette placed 24th, and Xander Jamieson rounded out Caribou's scoring five with a 30th-place finish.

Presque Isle also put together an impressive afternoon.

Paxton Darrell led the Wildcats with a fifth-place finish in 17:15.20, followed by Jeremy Charette in 11th and Geonni Guevara in 17th.

Henry Clayton finished 22nd, while Connor Meile placed 29th to complete Presque Isle's scoring five.

The Wildcats' third-place finish came after a close battle with John Bapst, with both teams finishing on 83 points.

Class B Boys: Top Seven Teams

PlaceTeamPoints
1Caribou61
2John Bapst83
3Presque Isle83
4Mount Desert Island148
5Erskine Academy169
6Medomak Valley180
7Gardiner187

Class B Boys: Top 30 Individual Finishers

PlaceRunnerSchoolTime
1Pierce GorneaultCaribou16:01.03
2Colby DaigleMedomak Valley16:53.72
3Tewolde StewartCaribou16:59.73
4Peyton GorneaultCaribou17:12.04
5Paxton DarrellPresque Isle17:15.20
6Beckham RandJohn Bapst17:24.74
7Noah FerioliFoxcroft Academy17:25.95
8Aidan HumphreyMount Desert Island17:35.99
9Surya VelJohn Bapst17:36.09
10Ethen EakrightFoxcroft Academy17:37.61
11Jeremy CharettePresque Isle17:40.44
12Abrahm HastyGardiner17:40.58
13Brayden DowErskine Academy17:43.89
14William AinsworthNokomis17:51.54
15Brady CloutierCony17:56.40
16James GoddardMount Desert Island18:00.74
17Geonni GuevaraPresque Isle18:18.09
18Gavin FanjoyErskine Academy18:18.61
19Wyatt GetchellJohn Bapst18:20.96
20Cole LavigneGardiner18:26.53
21Jaymison MosherErskine Academy18:27.65
22Henry ClaytonPresque Isle18:30.12
23Mason ReadJohn Bapst18:32.80
24Isaac BrissetteCaribou18:34.86
25Orin McCawGardiner18:35.65
26Darion WescottEllsworth18:36.90
27Benedict HoskinsJohn Bapst18:37.19
28Dylan MungerMount Desert Island18:38.41
29Connor MeilePresque Isle18:40.05
30Xander JamiesonCaribou18:40.09

All County Finishers: Class B Boys

Caribou | Regional Champions, 61 Points

  • 1st: Pierce Gorneault, 16:01.03
  • 3rd: Tewolde Stewart, 16:59.73
  • 4th: Peyton Gorneault, 17:12.04
  • 24th: Isaac Brissette, 18:34.86
  • 30th: Xander Jamieson, 18:40.09
  • 34th: Alex Searles, 18:47.15
  • 41st: Isaac Goodwin, 19:23.48

Presque Isle | 3rd Place, 83 Points

  • 5th: Paxton Darrell, 17:15.20
  • 11th: Jeremy Charette, 17:40.44
  • 17th: Geonni Guevara, 18:18.09
  • 22nd: Henry Clayton, 18:30.12
  • 29th: Connor Meile, 18:40.05
  • 90th: Matthew Demarest, 24:13.48
  • 97th: Leo Stacey, 29:38.16

Class B Girls: Graves Wins Regional Title, Presque Isle Finishes Second

Caribou's Emma Graves continued her outstanding season Saturday, winning the Class B North girls individual championship in 18:44.40.

Graves finished more than ten seconds ahead of Mount Desert Island's Kulani Granholm, who placed second in 18:54.88.

Mount Desert Island won the girls team championship with 40 points, followed by Presque Isle with 64 and Caribou with 85.

The Wildcats placed two runners among the top seven and four among the top 18.

Freshman Lillian Johnson led Presque Isle with a fourth-place finish in 19:47.37, while Aleah Rideout was seventh in 20:07.56.

Taylor York placed 12th, Marie Johnston finished 18th and Jade Clayton completed Presque Isle's scoring five in 34th.

Caribou placed three runners among the top 11.

Behind Graves' championship performance, Jenna Strid finished eighth in 20:07.58, just two-hundredths of a second behind Presque Isle's Rideout.

Isabella Albert added an 11th-place finish, while Gloria Dionne and Anna Haley rounded out Caribou's scoring five.

Both County girls teams finished among the top three, continuing their strong performances from the PVC Championships the previous weekend.

Class B Girls: Top Seven Teams

PlaceTeamPoints
1Mount Desert Island40
2Presque Isle64
3Caribou85
4John Bapst98
5Waterville113
6Old Town165
7Cony180

Class B Girls: Top 30 Individual Finishers

PlaceRunnerSchoolTime
1Emma GravesCaribou18:44.40
2Kulani GranholmMount Desert Island18:54.88
3Antonia BurnsMount Desert Island19:18.98
4Lillian JohnsonPresque Isle19:47.37
5Maddie KaneEllsworth19:49.47
6Lillian FishJohn Bapst19:57.92
7Aleah RideoutPresque Isle20:07.56
8Jenna StridCaribou20:07.58
9Hallie CootsNokomis20:19.56
10Cristina MobleyMount Desert Island20:19.77
11Isabella AlbertCaribou20:23.23
12Taylor YorkPresque Isle20:32.01
13Carson DunnWaterville21:07.76
14Emily ConlonJohn Bapst21:09.79
15Skyler OnoratoMount Desert Island21:13.96
16Poppy SandinMount Desert Island21:18.97
17Emily FosterCony21:20.69
18Marie JohnstonPresque Isle21:23.30
19Adele BarnumMount Desert Island21:27.75
20Malia JohnsonJohn Bapst21:33.30
21Allison AmusoWaterville21:40.60
22Elizabeth PrebleOld Town21:48.60
23Tessa KaneMount Desert Island22:06.22
24Elizabeth RobbinsMedomak Valley22:11.30
25Charlotte MiltnerEllsworth22:28.20
26Rosabella GarzaLawrence22:28.66
27Alexis BrittEllsworth22:35.65
28Ava McKayHermon22:37.69
29Jordyn DiketCony22:38.25
30Abigail StickneyGardiner22:39.62

All County Finishers: Class B Girls

Presque Isle | 2nd Place, 64 Points

  • 4th: Lillian Johnson, 19:47.37
  • 7th: Aleah Rideout, 20:07.56
  • 12th: Taylor York, 20:32.01
  • 18th: Marie Johnston, 21:23.30
  • 34th: Jade Clayton, 22:51.86
  • 39th: Meredith House, 23:27.89
  • 52nd: Lydia Bragdon, 24:49.41

Caribou | 3rd Place, 85 Points

  • 1st: Emma Graves, 18:44.40
  • 8th: Jenna Strid, 20:07.58
  • 11th: Isabella Albert, 20:23.23
  • 35th: Gloria Dionne, 23:00.05
  • 46th: Anna Haley, 24:12.01
  • 55th: Brianna Kendall, 25:21.83
  • 61st: Elizabeth Robbins, 26:39.08📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

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