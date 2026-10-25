Aroostook County runners had another outstanding Saturday, bringing home a team championship and both individual titles at the Class B North Regional Cross Country Championships in Belfast.

Caribou's boys captured the regional championship with 61 points, while Pierce Gorneault led the Vikings with a first-place finish in 16:01.03.

On the girls' side, Caribou's Emma Graves won the individual championship in 18:44.40, while Presque Isle finished second in the team standings and Caribou placed third.

Presque Isle's boys also had a strong afternoon, finishing third in a tightly contested team race.

With the top seven teams and top 30 individual finishers qualifying for the state championships next weekend, both County schools put themselves in a strong position heading into the next round.

Class B Boys: Caribou Captures Regional Championship

Caribou's boys continued their impressive postseason run Saturday, winning the Class B North regional championship with 61 points.

John Bapst and Presque Isle both finished with 83 points, with John Bapst taking second and Presque Isle third in the official team standings.

The Vikings placed three runners among the top four, led by Pierce Gorneault, who won the individual regional championship in 16:01.03.

Tewolde Stewart finished third in 16:59.73, while freshman Peyton Gorneault was fourth in 17:12.04.

Isaac Brissette placed 24th, and Xander Jamieson rounded out Caribou's scoring five with a 30th-place finish.

Presque Isle also put together an impressive afternoon.

Paxton Darrell led the Wildcats with a fifth-place finish in 17:15.20, followed by Jeremy Charette in 11th and Geonni Guevara in 17th.

Henry Clayton finished 22nd, while Connor Meile placed 29th to complete Presque Isle's scoring five.

The Wildcats' third-place finish came after a close battle with John Bapst, with both teams finishing on 83 points.

Class B Boys: Top Seven Teams

Place Team Points 1 Caribou 61 2 John Bapst 83 3 Presque Isle 83 4 Mount Desert Island 148 5 Erskine Academy 169 6 Medomak Valley 180 7 Gardiner 187

Class B Boys: Top 30 Individual Finishers

Place Runner School Time 1 Pierce Gorneault Caribou 16:01.03 2 Colby Daigle Medomak Valley 16:53.72 3 Tewolde Stewart Caribou 16:59.73 4 Peyton Gorneault Caribou 17:12.04 5 Paxton Darrell Presque Isle 17:15.20 6 Beckham Rand John Bapst 17:24.74 7 Noah Ferioli Foxcroft Academy 17:25.95 8 Aidan Humphrey Mount Desert Island 17:35.99 9 Surya Vel John Bapst 17:36.09 10 Ethen Eakright Foxcroft Academy 17:37.61 11 Jeremy Charette Presque Isle 17:40.44 12 Abrahm Hasty Gardiner 17:40.58 13 Brayden Dow Erskine Academy 17:43.89 14 William Ainsworth Nokomis 17:51.54 15 Brady Cloutier Cony 17:56.40 16 James Goddard Mount Desert Island 18:00.74 17 Geonni Guevara Presque Isle 18:18.09 18 Gavin Fanjoy Erskine Academy 18:18.61 19 Wyatt Getchell John Bapst 18:20.96 20 Cole Lavigne Gardiner 18:26.53 21 Jaymison Mosher Erskine Academy 18:27.65 22 Henry Clayton Presque Isle 18:30.12 23 Mason Read John Bapst 18:32.80 24 Isaac Brissette Caribou 18:34.86 25 Orin McCaw Gardiner 18:35.65 26 Darion Wescott Ellsworth 18:36.90 27 Benedict Hoskins John Bapst 18:37.19 28 Dylan Munger Mount Desert Island 18:38.41 29 Connor Meile Presque Isle 18:40.05 30 Xander Jamieson Caribou 18:40.09

All County Finishers: Class B Boys

Caribou | Regional Champions, 61 Points

1st: Pierce Gorneault, 16:01.03

3rd: Tewolde Stewart, 16:59.73

4th: Peyton Gorneault, 17:12.04

24th: Isaac Brissette, 18:34.86

30th: Xander Jamieson, 18:40.09

34th: Alex Searles, 18:47.15

41st: Isaac Goodwin, 19:23.48

Presque Isle | 3rd Place, 83 Points

5th: Paxton Darrell, 17:15.20

11th: Jeremy Charette, 17:40.44

17th: Geonni Guevara, 18:18.09

22nd: Henry Clayton, 18:30.12

29th: Connor Meile, 18:40.05

90th: Matthew Demarest, 24:13.48

97th: Leo Stacey, 29:38.16

Class B Girls: Graves Wins Regional Title, Presque Isle Finishes Second

Caribou's Emma Graves continued her outstanding season Saturday, winning the Class B North girls individual championship in 18:44.40.

Graves finished more than ten seconds ahead of Mount Desert Island's Kulani Granholm, who placed second in 18:54.88.

Mount Desert Island won the girls team championship with 40 points, followed by Presque Isle with 64 and Caribou with 85.

The Wildcats placed two runners among the top seven and four among the top 18.

Freshman Lillian Johnson led Presque Isle with a fourth-place finish in 19:47.37, while Aleah Rideout was seventh in 20:07.56.

Taylor York placed 12th, Marie Johnston finished 18th and Jade Clayton completed Presque Isle's scoring five in 34th.

Caribou placed three runners among the top 11.

Behind Graves' championship performance, Jenna Strid finished eighth in 20:07.58, just two-hundredths of a second behind Presque Isle's Rideout.

Isabella Albert added an 11th-place finish, while Gloria Dionne and Anna Haley rounded out Caribou's scoring five.

Both County girls teams finished among the top three, continuing their strong performances from the PVC Championships the previous weekend.

Class B Girls: Top Seven Teams

Place Team Points 1 Mount Desert Island 40 2 Presque Isle 64 3 Caribou 85 4 John Bapst 98 5 Waterville 113 6 Old Town 165 7 Cony 180

Class B Girls: Top 30 Individual Finishers

Place Runner School Time 1 Emma Graves Caribou 18:44.40 2 Kulani Granholm Mount Desert Island 18:54.88 3 Antonia Burns Mount Desert Island 19:18.98 4 Lillian Johnson Presque Isle 19:47.37 5 Maddie Kane Ellsworth 19:49.47 6 Lillian Fish John Bapst 19:57.92 7 Aleah Rideout Presque Isle 20:07.56 8 Jenna Strid Caribou 20:07.58 9 Hallie Coots Nokomis 20:19.56 10 Cristina Mobley Mount Desert Island 20:19.77 11 Isabella Albert Caribou 20:23.23 12 Taylor York Presque Isle 20:32.01 13 Carson Dunn Waterville 21:07.76 14 Emily Conlon John Bapst 21:09.79 15 Skyler Onorato Mount Desert Island 21:13.96 16 Poppy Sandin Mount Desert Island 21:18.97 17 Emily Foster Cony 21:20.69 18 Marie Johnston Presque Isle 21:23.30 19 Adele Barnum Mount Desert Island 21:27.75 20 Malia Johnson John Bapst 21:33.30 21 Allison Amuso Waterville 21:40.60 22 Elizabeth Preble Old Town 21:48.60 23 Tessa Kane Mount Desert Island 22:06.22 24 Elizabeth Robbins Medomak Valley 22:11.30 25 Charlotte Miltner Ellsworth 22:28.20 26 Rosabella Garza Lawrence 22:28.66 27 Alexis Britt Ellsworth 22:35.65 28 Ava McKay Hermon 22:37.69 29 Jordyn Diket Cony 22:38.25 30 Abigail Stickney Gardiner 22:39.62

All County Finishers: Class B Girls

Presque Isle | 2nd Place, 64 Points

4th: Lillian Johnson, 19:47.37

7th: Aleah Rideout, 20:07.56

12th: Taylor York, 20:32.01

18th: Marie Johnston, 21:23.30

34th: Jade Clayton, 22:51.86

39th: Meredith House, 23:27.89

52nd: Lydia Bragdon, 24:49.41

Caribou | 3rd Place, 85 Points