Caribou Boys Win Class B North Cross Country Title as Gorneault and Graves Claim Regional Championships
Aroostook County runners had another outstanding Saturday, bringing home a team championship and both individual titles at the Class B North Regional Cross Country Championships in Belfast.
Caribou's boys captured the regional championship with 61 points, while Pierce Gorneault led the Vikings with a first-place finish in 16:01.03.
On the girls' side, Caribou's Emma Graves won the individual championship in 18:44.40, while Presque Isle finished second in the team standings and Caribou placed third.
Presque Isle's boys also had a strong afternoon, finishing third in a tightly contested team race.
With the top seven teams and top 30 individual finishers qualifying for the state championships next weekend, both County schools put themselves in a strong position heading into the next round.
Class B Boys: Caribou Captures Regional Championship
Caribou's boys continued their impressive postseason run Saturday, winning the Class B North regional championship with 61 points.
John Bapst and Presque Isle both finished with 83 points, with John Bapst taking second and Presque Isle third in the official team standings.
The Vikings placed three runners among the top four, led by Pierce Gorneault, who won the individual regional championship in 16:01.03.
Tewolde Stewart finished third in 16:59.73, while freshman Peyton Gorneault was fourth in 17:12.04.
Isaac Brissette placed 24th, and Xander Jamieson rounded out Caribou's scoring five with a 30th-place finish.
Presque Isle also put together an impressive afternoon.
Paxton Darrell led the Wildcats with a fifth-place finish in 17:15.20, followed by Jeremy Charette in 11th and Geonni Guevara in 17th.
Henry Clayton finished 22nd, while Connor Meile placed 29th to complete Presque Isle's scoring five.
The Wildcats' third-place finish came after a close battle with John Bapst, with both teams finishing on 83 points.
Class B Boys: Top Seven Teams
|Place
|Team
|Points
|1
|Caribou
|61
|2
|John Bapst
|83
|3
|Presque Isle
|83
|4
|Mount Desert Island
|148
|5
|Erskine Academy
|169
|6
|Medomak Valley
|180
|7
|Gardiner
|187
Class B Boys: Top 30 Individual Finishers
|Place
|Runner
|School
|Time
|1
|Pierce Gorneault
|Caribou
|16:01.03
|2
|Colby Daigle
|Medomak Valley
|16:53.72
|3
|Tewolde Stewart
|Caribou
|16:59.73
|4
|Peyton Gorneault
|Caribou
|17:12.04
|5
|Paxton Darrell
|Presque Isle
|17:15.20
|6
|Beckham Rand
|John Bapst
|17:24.74
|7
|Noah Ferioli
|Foxcroft Academy
|17:25.95
|8
|Aidan Humphrey
|Mount Desert Island
|17:35.99
|9
|Surya Vel
|John Bapst
|17:36.09
|10
|Ethen Eakright
|Foxcroft Academy
|17:37.61
|11
|Jeremy Charette
|Presque Isle
|17:40.44
|12
|Abrahm Hasty
|Gardiner
|17:40.58
|13
|Brayden Dow
|Erskine Academy
|17:43.89
|14
|William Ainsworth
|Nokomis
|17:51.54
|15
|Brady Cloutier
|Cony
|17:56.40
|16
|James Goddard
|Mount Desert Island
|18:00.74
|17
|Geonni Guevara
|Presque Isle
|18:18.09
|18
|Gavin Fanjoy
|Erskine Academy
|18:18.61
|19
|Wyatt Getchell
|John Bapst
|18:20.96
|20
|Cole Lavigne
|Gardiner
|18:26.53
|21
|Jaymison Mosher
|Erskine Academy
|18:27.65
|22
|Henry Clayton
|Presque Isle
|18:30.12
|23
|Mason Read
|John Bapst
|18:32.80
|24
|Isaac Brissette
|Caribou
|18:34.86
|25
|Orin McCaw
|Gardiner
|18:35.65
|26
|Darion Wescott
|Ellsworth
|18:36.90
|27
|Benedict Hoskins
|John Bapst
|18:37.19
|28
|Dylan Munger
|Mount Desert Island
|18:38.41
|29
|Connor Meile
|Presque Isle
|18:40.05
|30
|Xander Jamieson
|Caribou
|18:40.09
All County Finishers: Class B Boys
Caribou | Regional Champions, 61 Points
- 1st: Pierce Gorneault, 16:01.03
- 3rd: Tewolde Stewart, 16:59.73
- 4th: Peyton Gorneault, 17:12.04
- 24th: Isaac Brissette, 18:34.86
- 30th: Xander Jamieson, 18:40.09
- 34th: Alex Searles, 18:47.15
- 41st: Isaac Goodwin, 19:23.48
Presque Isle | 3rd Place, 83 Points
- 5th: Paxton Darrell, 17:15.20
- 11th: Jeremy Charette, 17:40.44
- 17th: Geonni Guevara, 18:18.09
- 22nd: Henry Clayton, 18:30.12
- 29th: Connor Meile, 18:40.05
- 90th: Matthew Demarest, 24:13.48
- 97th: Leo Stacey, 29:38.16
Class B Girls: Graves Wins Regional Title, Presque Isle Finishes Second
Caribou's Emma Graves continued her outstanding season Saturday, winning the Class B North girls individual championship in 18:44.40.
Graves finished more than ten seconds ahead of Mount Desert Island's Kulani Granholm, who placed second in 18:54.88.
Mount Desert Island won the girls team championship with 40 points, followed by Presque Isle with 64 and Caribou with 85.
The Wildcats placed two runners among the top seven and four among the top 18.
Freshman Lillian Johnson led Presque Isle with a fourth-place finish in 19:47.37, while Aleah Rideout was seventh in 20:07.56.
Taylor York placed 12th, Marie Johnston finished 18th and Jade Clayton completed Presque Isle's scoring five in 34th.
Caribou placed three runners among the top 11.
Behind Graves' championship performance, Jenna Strid finished eighth in 20:07.58, just two-hundredths of a second behind Presque Isle's Rideout.
Isabella Albert added an 11th-place finish, while Gloria Dionne and Anna Haley rounded out Caribou's scoring five.
Both County girls teams finished among the top three, continuing their strong performances from the PVC Championships the previous weekend.
Class B Girls: Top Seven Teams
|Place
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mount Desert Island
|40
|2
|Presque Isle
|64
|3
|Caribou
|85
|4
|John Bapst
|98
|5
|Waterville
|113
|6
|Old Town
|165
|7
|Cony
|180
Class B Girls: Top 30 Individual Finishers
|Place
|Runner
|School
|Time
|1
|Emma Graves
|Caribou
|18:44.40
|2
|Kulani Granholm
|Mount Desert Island
|18:54.88
|3
|Antonia Burns
|Mount Desert Island
|19:18.98
|4
|Lillian Johnson
|Presque Isle
|19:47.37
|5
|Maddie Kane
|Ellsworth
|19:49.47
|6
|Lillian Fish
|John Bapst
|19:57.92
|7
|Aleah Rideout
|Presque Isle
|20:07.56
|8
|Jenna Strid
|Caribou
|20:07.58
|9
|Hallie Coots
|Nokomis
|20:19.56
|10
|Cristina Mobley
|Mount Desert Island
|20:19.77
|11
|Isabella Albert
|Caribou
|20:23.23
|12
|Taylor York
|Presque Isle
|20:32.01
|13
|Carson Dunn
|Waterville
|21:07.76
|14
|Emily Conlon
|John Bapst
|21:09.79
|15
|Skyler Onorato
|Mount Desert Island
|21:13.96
|16
|Poppy Sandin
|Mount Desert Island
|21:18.97
|17
|Emily Foster
|Cony
|21:20.69
|18
|Marie Johnston
|Presque Isle
|21:23.30
|19
|Adele Barnum
|Mount Desert Island
|21:27.75
|20
|Malia Johnson
|John Bapst
|21:33.30
|21
|Allison Amuso
|Waterville
|21:40.60
|22
|Elizabeth Preble
|Old Town
|21:48.60
|23
|Tessa Kane
|Mount Desert Island
|22:06.22
|24
|Elizabeth Robbins
|Medomak Valley
|22:11.30
|25
|Charlotte Miltner
|Ellsworth
|22:28.20
|26
|Rosabella Garza
|Lawrence
|22:28.66
|27
|Alexis Britt
|Ellsworth
|22:35.65
|28
|Ava McKay
|Hermon
|22:37.69
|29
|Jordyn Diket
|Cony
|22:38.25
|30
|Abigail Stickney
|Gardiner
|22:39.62
All County Finishers: Class B Girls
Presque Isle | 2nd Place, 64 Points
- 4th: Lillian Johnson, 19:47.37
- 7th: Aleah Rideout, 20:07.56
- 12th: Taylor York, 20:32.01
- 18th: Marie Johnston, 21:23.30
- 34th: Jade Clayton, 22:51.86
- 39th: Meredith House, 23:27.89
- 52nd: Lydia Bragdon, 24:49.41
Caribou | 3rd Place, 85 Points
- 1st: Emma Graves, 18:44.40
- 8th: Jenna Strid, 20:07.58
- 11th: Isabella Albert, 20:23.23
- 35th: Gloria Dionne, 23:00.05
- 46th: Anna Haley, 24:12.01
- 55th: Brianna Kendall, 25:21.83
- 61st: Elizabeth Robbins, 26:39.08📣 Help us cover more County athletes!
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