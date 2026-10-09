Reece Doucette scored four times to lead Fort Kent past Caribou, while Wyatt Oliver recorded a hat trick as Hodgdon put eight goals on the board Thursday during another busy day of Aroostook County high school soccer.

Fort Fairfield and Central Aroostook split their boys and girls matchups, Ashland earned a nine-goal girls victory, and Foxcroft Academy shut out Presque Isle in boys action.

Here is a look at Thursday's County soccer results.

Girls Soccer

Fort Kent 5, Caribou 1

Reece Doucette turned in a four-goal performance to lead Fort Kent to a 5-1 victory over Caribou.

Laney Caron added Fort Kent's other goal.

Mallory Malmborg recorded two assists for the Lady Warriors, while Ellie Taggett and Lilly Bouchard each added a helper.

Caribou got on the board late in the second half when Quinn Corrigan scored from a Carly Levesque assist.

Ashland 9, Hodgdon 0

Ashland's offense erupted Thursday afternoon as the Hornets rolled to a 9-0 shutout victory over Hodgdon.

Fort Fairfield 3, Central Aroostook 1

Fort Fairfield picked up the girls half of Thursday's County matchup with a 3-1 victory over Central Aroostook.

The Panthers would answer later in the boys contest.

Boys Soccer

Hodgdon 8, MSSM 1

Hodgdon put together one of Thursday's biggest offensive performances in an 8-1 victory over MSSM.

Wyatt Oliver led the Hawks with a hat trick.

Noah Arbab, Finn Gardiner, Mason Polchies and Dawson Stamper also scored for Hodgdon, while Gardiner helped create plenty of offense with four assists.

Aiden Ciarleglio made 18 saves on 28 shots in the Hodgdon net.

Easton Allen scored the lone MSSM goal, while Nemeiah Kibler recorded eight saves on 26 shots.

Central Aroostook 3, Fort Fairfield 1

Central Aroostook answered Fort Fairfield's girls victory by earning a 3-1 win in the boys matchup.

The result gave the Panthers and Tigers a split of Thursday's varsity soccer contests.

Foxcroft Academy 2, Presque Isle 0

Foxcroft Academy kept Presque Isle off the scoreboard and earned a 2-0 Class B North victory over the Wildcats.

Postponements

Thursday's scheduled girls soccer game between Easton and Van Buren was postponed. The matchup has been rescheduled for October 17.

The Houlton-Ashland boys soccer game was also postponed. A makeup date was not immediately available.

Today's County Schedule

Friday, October 9

Girls Soccer

Katahdin vs. East Grand, 3:30 p.m.

Houlton vs. Central, 4 p.m.

Madawaska vs. Southern Aroostook, 4 p.m.

Wisdom vs. Penquis Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Van Buren vs. MSSM, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Wisdom vs. Penquis Valley, 3 p.m.

Katahdin vs. East Grand, 3:30 p.m.

Van Buren vs. Mattanawcook Academy, 5 p.m.

Madawaska vs. Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.

Football

Stearns/Schenck/Katahdin at Bucksport, 7 p.m.

Fort Kent at Washington Academy, 7 p.m.

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