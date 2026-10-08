Louis Hebert scored twice, including the game-winning penalty kick, as Caribou earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Fort Kent to highlight Wednesday's Aroostook County high school soccer action.

Southern Aroostook and Washburn also split a boys and girls doubleheader, with the Warrior boys earning a 4-1 victory before the Washburn girls answered with a 6-1 win.

Here is a look at Wednesday's County soccer results.

Boys Soccer

Caribou 3, Fort Kent 2

Caribou came away with a 3-2 win over Fort Kent in a tightly contested matchup Wednesday night.

Louis Hebert led the Vikings with two goals, including the game-winning penalty kick.

Declan Miller accounted for Caribou's other goal as the Vikings picked up an important late-season victory.

Easton Daigle and Caleb Caron each scored for Fort Kent.

Southern Aroostook 4, Washburn 1

Southern Aroostook earned the boys half of Wednesday's doubleheader with a 4-1 victory over Washburn.

Girls Soccer

Washburn 6, Southern Aroostook 1

Washburn answered in the girls contest, putting together a strong offensive performance in a 6-1 victory over Southern Aroostook.

The result gave the two schools a split of Wednesday's varsity soccer doubleheader.

Today's County Schedule

Thursday, October 8

Boys Soccer

Presque Isle at Foxcroft Academy, 3 p.m.

MSSM at Hodgdon, 3:30 p.m.

Houlton at Ashland, 5 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hodgdon at Ashland, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Central Aroostook, 5 p.m.

Van Buren at Easton, 6 p.m.

Fort Kent at Caribou, 7 p.m.

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