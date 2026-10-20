Monday brought another busy night of high school soccer across Aroostook County, with Presque Isle picking up two important victories over Fort Kent as teams enter the final days of the regular season.

The Lady Wildcats earned a 4-0 shutout victory that should put them in position to secure the No. 2 seed in Class B North, while the Presque Isle boys picked up a 3-1 win behind two goals from Trenton Mastro.

Katahdin, Hodgdon and Van Buren also collected shutout victories, while Ashland's girls put together a six-goal performance against Schenck.

With Wednesday, October 21 marking the final countable day for soccer, every remaining result could play a role in where teams land when the postseason begins.

Girls Soccer

Presque Isle Blanks Fort Kent, Moves Closer to No. 2 Seed

Presque Isle picked up one of its biggest wins of the final week of the regular season Monday, shutting out Fort Kent 4-0.

Hailey Plant scored twice for the Lady Wildcats, while Annamarie Blanchard and Delanie Cyr each added a goal.

Peyton Boinske and Emily Collins contributed two assists apiece.

Sam Argraves recorded her seventh shutout of the season in net for Presque Isle.

The victory should secure the No. 2 seed in Class B North for the Lady Wildcats as they prepare for tournament play.

Van Buren Shuts Out Easton

Van Buren continued its strong finish to the regular season with a 3-0 victory over Easton.

Madelyn Marquis scored twice and added an assist, while Emily Lapierre finished with one goal and two assists.

The Lady Crusaders earned another shutout after defeating Easton 5-0 over the weekend.

Ashland Rolls Past Schenck

Ashland put together a strong offensive performance Monday, defeating Schenck 6-0.

The Lady Hornets added a shutout victory as they wrapped up another late-season matchup.

Fort Fairfield Blanks Madawaska

Fort Fairfield earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Madawaska.

The Lady Tigers picked up the win in one of several County matchups on Monday's schedule.

Central Aroostook Defeats Southern Aroostook

Central Aroostook picked up a 3-1 victory over Southern Aroostook.

The Lady Panthers added another win as the regular season approaches its final day.

Boys Soccer

Mastro Scores Twice as Presque Isle Defeats Fort Kent

Trenton Mastro led Presque Isle with two goals Monday as the Wildcats defeated Fort Kent 3-1.

Pruet Dionne added the other goal for Presque Isle.

Dom Cyr scored Fort Kent's lone goal.

The victory completed a two-game sweep of Fort Kent for Presque Isle's soccer programs.

Schmidt Scores Twice in Katahdin Shutout

Conor Schmidt continued his impressive season with two more goals as Katahdin defeated Van Buren 3-0.

Bryten Hartsgrove added the third goal for the Cougars.

Hunter Chickering, Leighton Rodgerson and Gabe Landry each contributed an assist.

Gage Phillips made seven saves in net to preserve the shutout for Katahdin.

Hodgdon Shuts Out Penobscot Christian

Hodgdon earned a 2-0 victory over Penobscot Christian on Monday.

Wyatt Oliver and Dawson Stamper scored for the Hawks, who picked up the shutout as they continued their final stretch of regular-season play.

Central Aroostook Defeats Southern Aroostook

Central Aroostook earned a 4-1 victory over Southern Aroostook.

The Panthers completed a sweep of the Warriors, with the Central Aroostook girls also picking up a win.

Madawaska Tops Fort Fairfield

Madawaska picked up a 4-2 victory over Fort Fairfield.

The Owls earned the two-goal win in another County matchup as the postseason approaches.

Schenck Defeats Ashland

Schenck earned a 3-1 victory over Ashland in boys soccer.

The result split the boys and girls matchups between the two schools, with Ashland winning the girls game.

The Final Days Before Tournament Soccer

Monday's games brought several strong performances across the County, including Presque Isle's sweep of Fort Kent, another two-goal outing from Katahdin's Conor Schmidt and a pair of goals each from Hailey Plant and Madelyn Marquis.

The shutout performances were just as notable, with Presque Isle, Van Buren, Ashland and Fort Fairfield all keeping their opponents off the scoreboard in girls soccer, while Katahdin and Hodgdon did the same on the boys side.

With the final countable day set for Wednesday, teams have little time remaining to improve their positions before the tournament brackets are finalized.

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