Spring sports are back across Aroostook County, and so is Athlete of the Week.

As another season gets rolling, it is time once again to recognize the student-athletes making an immediate impact for their teams across The County. Week 1 nominations are now open, with this first round covering performances from all spring activities held through Sunday, April 26.

That means athletes competing in baseball, softball, tennis, lacrosse, and track and field are all eligible to be nominated for the opening week of the spring season.

Every year, Athlete of the Week gives local fans, families, teammates, coaches, and communities a chance to spotlight the players and competitors who are standing out early. Sometimes it is a huge game at the plate, a dominant performance in the circle, a clutch win on the court, or a strong start on the track. Other times, it is the leadership, consistency, and effort that helps set the tone for a team as the season begins.

<a href="https://dpds.survey.fm/who-is-your-spring-week-one-athlete-of-week">View Survey</a>

The opening week of spring sports always brings a fresh wave of energy, and already there are athletes across Aroostook County putting together performances worth recognizing.

If you have seen a player come through in a big moment, start the season strong, or lead the way for their team, now is the time to make sure they are part of the conversation.

Athlete of the Week is back for the spring, and Week 1 is officially underway. Submit your nominations and help us highlight the standout student-athletes making noise across Aroostook County to start the season.