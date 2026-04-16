Spring sports are back across Aroostook County, and that means it is time once again to recognize the athletes making a difference on the field, on the court, and on the track.

Athlete of the Week returns for the Spring Sports season, with the first round of nominations opening Wednesday, April 22. The program will once again highlight standout student-athletes from throughout The County in track and field, tennis, baseball, and softball, giving communities a chance to celebrate both performance and leadership during the busy spring stretch.

Each season, Athlete of the Week shines a light on the players and competitors who rise above the rest. Sometimes it is a big hit at the plate, a dominant outing in the circle, a clutch performance on the tennis court, or a new personal best in track and field. Other times, it is the leadership, effort, and consistency that help set the tone for a team.

As schools across Aroostook County settle into the spring schedule, there will be no shortage of deserving nominees. From early season breakout performances to athletes who continue to deliver year after year, Athlete of the Week is another way to recognize the hard work taking place all across The County.

Fans, families, teammates, and communities will once again have the chance to rally behind their local athletes and help spotlight the best spring sports performances in the region.

The new season begins Wednesday, April 22, and with it comes another chance to celebrate some of the very best student-athletes in Aroostook County.