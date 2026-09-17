The goals are adding up, the race times are dropping, and golfers across Aroostook County are putting together some impressive rounds.

Now it's time to recognize the athletes making it happen.

Fall Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations are officially OPEN!

We're looking for standout performances from Monday, September 14, through Saturday, September 19, with separate boys and girls winners once again being recognized.

Whether it's a game-winning goal, a personal-best race or a medalist round on the golf course, we want to hear about it.

What you need to know

WHAT: Fall Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations

Fall Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations WHO: Aroostook County high school athletes competing in soccer, cross-country and golf

Aroostook County high school athletes competing in soccer, cross-country and golf PERFORMANCE WINDOW: September 14-19

September 14-19 NOMINATION DEADLINE: Sunday, September 20, at 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 20, at 6 p.m. WINNERS: One boys winner and one girls winner, announced Friday morning

Big Performances Deserve the Spotlight

Every week, athletes across The County are putting together performances worth recognizing.

Some are filling up the stat sheet. Others are coming through in the biggest moments of a close game. And some are quietly turning in personal-best performances that deserve just as much attention.

That's why we need your help.

Coaches, parents, teammates and fans are encouraged to nominate the athletes who stood out this week.

When submitting a nomination, please include:

Athlete's name and school

Sport

Date and opponent or event

Goals, assists, saves, finishing time, golf score or other relevant statistics

A brief explanation of what made the performance stand out

A nomination with specific performance details helps us give each athlete the recognition they deserve.

Saturday Performances Count, Too!

There's still plenty of action ahead as teams prepare for another busy Friday and Saturday across The County.

Don't forget that performances through Saturday, September 19, are eligible for Week Three consideration.

If an athlete puts together a big weekend, make sure we hear about it before nominations close Sunday evening.

Once nominations close, we'll put together the boys and girls ballots and turn things over to County sports fans.

Voting will open Sunday evening, with the Week Three winners announced Friday morning.

Nominate Your Week Three Athlete of the Week

We can't be at every game, meet or golf match across Aroostook County. That's where you come in.

Help us recognize the athletes putting in the work, delivering in the big moments and representing their schools throughout the fall season.

Nominations close Sunday, September 20, at 6 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!