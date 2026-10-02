The votes are in, and Caribou’s Emma Graves and Houlton’s Tewolde Stewart are the Fall Week Four Aroostook County Athletes of the Week.

Both runners turned in standout performances on the cross country course to earn spots on a loaded Week Four ballot before County voters made their selections.

Girls Athlete of the Week: Emma Graves, Caribou

Graves captured the girls honor after another big performance for Caribou.

She won the Old Town Sectionals with a time of 19:46.80, finishing more than 14 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

That performance helped Graves stand out among a strong group of girls nominees from across Aroostook County.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Tewolde Stewart, Caribou

Stewart takes home the Week Four boys honor after an impressive race of his own.

The Caribou runner finished second overall in 17:38.10, making him the top Aroostook County boys finisher in the race.

His performance earned him a spot on the Week Four ballot and ultimately the most support from County voters.

Fall Week Four Nominees

This week’s boys nominees were:

Dylan McKeen, Central Aroostook

Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon

Cooper Willard, Houlton

Tewolde Stewart, Caribou

Jackson Greaves, Presque Isle

Beckett Koehler, Houlton

The girls nominees were:

Emma Graves, Caribou

Rebecca O’Leary, Central Aroostook

Mia McNally, Katahdin

Ellie Cyr, Wisdom

Caraline Hartin, Southern Aroostook

Lillian Johnston, Presque Isle

Tiarrah Saucier, Caribou

Congratulations to all of the athletes who earned nominations during another strong week of fall sports across The County.

Thank you to everyone who nominated an athlete and voted throughout the week.

Fall Week Five nominations are now underway, through Sunday at 9 p.m., nominate a student-athlete with the link below:

[WEEK FIVE NOMINATION LINK]