Caribou’s Graves and Stewart Named Fall Week Four Athletes of the Week
The votes are in, and Caribou’s Emma Graves and Houlton’s Tewolde Stewart are the Fall Week Four Aroostook County Athletes of the Week.
Both runners turned in standout performances on the cross country course to earn spots on a loaded Week Four ballot before County voters made their selections.
Girls Athlete of the Week: Emma Graves, Caribou
Graves captured the girls honor after another big performance for Caribou.
She won the Old Town Sectionals with a time of 19:46.80, finishing more than 14 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
That performance helped Graves stand out among a strong group of girls nominees from across Aroostook County.
Boys Athlete of the Week: Tewolde Stewart, Caribou
Stewart takes home the Week Four boys honor after an impressive race of his own.
The Caribou runner finished second overall in 17:38.10, making him the top Aroostook County boys finisher in the race.
His performance earned him a spot on the Week Four ballot and ultimately the most support from County voters.
Fall Week Four Nominees
This week’s boys nominees were:
Dylan McKeen, Central Aroostook
Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon
Cooper Willard, Houlton
Tewolde Stewart, Caribou
Jackson Greaves, Presque Isle
Beckett Koehler, Houlton
The girls nominees were:
Emma Graves, Caribou
Rebecca O’Leary, Central Aroostook
Mia McNally, Katahdin
Ellie Cyr, Wisdom
Caraline Hartin, Southern Aroostook
Lillian Johnston, Presque Isle
Tiarrah Saucier, Caribou
Congratulations to all of the athletes who earned nominations during another strong week of fall sports across The County.
Thank you to everyone who nominated an athlete and voted throughout the week.
Fall Week Five nominations are now underway, through Sunday at 9 p.m., nominate a student-athlete with the link below: