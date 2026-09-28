Fall Week Four brought one of the most varied Athlete of the Week ballots we’ve had yet.

Big scoring performances on the soccer field, championship rounds on the golf course, strong cross-country finishes, a busy week in goal and leadership in cheer all helped produce this week’s finalists.

Six boys and seven girls are on the Fall Week Four Athlete of the Week ballot.

Fans can vote once per hour in both polls through Thursday at 3 p.m., with the boys and girls winners announced Friday morning.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Dylan McKeen, Central Aroostook, Golf and Soccer

McKeen continued to make an impact in two varsity sports for Central Aroostook.

He shot an 87 at the Aroostook League golf meet to finish fourth individually, then turned around and contributed on the soccer field the same day with a goal and two assists.

His ability to contribute at a high level in both golf and soccer earns him a spot on the Week Four ballot.

Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon, Golf

Tuttle delivered on one of the biggest stages of the County golf season.

He captured the boys individual Aroostook League championship while helping Hodgdon secure the team title.

A league championship performance earns Tuttle his place among the Week Four finalists.

Cooper Willard, Houlton, Soccer

Willard put together another strong week for the Shires.

He scored twice in Houlton’s 3-0 win over Ashland and added another goal in a 1-1 tie against Lee Academy.

That gave Willard three goals across two games during the Week Four window.

Tewolde Stewart, Caribou, Cross-Country

Stewart turned in one of the top County cross-country performances of the week.

He finished second overall at the Old Town Sectionals, completing the 5K in 17:38.10 and finishing as the top County boys runner in the field.

Jackson Greaves, Presque Isle, Soccer

Greaves supplied all of the scoring in a Presque Isle shutout victory.

He scored both goals in the Wildcats’ 2-0 win over Hermon, helping Presque Isle pick up another strong result during Week Four.

Beckett Koehler, Houlton, Soccer

Koehler earns a spot on the Week Four ballot after contributing during Houlton’s win over Ashland.

The freshman starter scored a goal for the Shires, continuing to make an early impact at the varsity level.

Vote for the Boys Athlete of the Week

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Emma Graves, Caribou, Cross-Country

Graves delivered one of the strongest individual running performances of the week.

She won the Old Town Sectionals girls race in 19:46.80, finishing more than 14 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Her individual victory puts Graves among this week’s seven girls finalists.

Rebecca O’Leary, Central Aroostook, Golf

O’Leary captured the 2026 Aroostook League girls golf championship.

The achievement is even more notable considering the Central Aroostook senior is in her first year playing golf.

A league championship in her first season earns O’Leary a place on the Week Four ballot.

Mia McNally, Katahdin, Soccer

McNally was involved in four Katahdin goals during a big offensive performance.

She finished with two goals and two assists as Katahdin defeated Southern Aroostook 6-1.

Ellie Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer

Cyr put together one of the biggest scoring weeks we’ve seen this fall.

The Wisdom standout scored 11 goals during Week Four, helping lead a huge offensive stretch for the Pioneers.

That double-digit scoring total makes Cyr one of the most productive players on this week’s ballot.

Caraline Hartin, Southern Aroostook, Soccer

Hartin stayed busy in goal for Southern Aroostook.

The SACS goalkeeper recorded 23 saves on approximately 32 shots across two games against Central Aroostook and Ashland.

Her work in net earns Hartin a spot among the Week Four finalists.

Lillian Johnston, Presque Isle, Cross-Country

Johnston turned in another strong race for Presque Isle.

She finished third overall at the Old Town Sectionals in 20:15.50, helping Presque Isle capture the girls team championship.

Tiarrah Saucier, Caribou, Cheer

Saucier earns recognition for her leadership and accomplishments in cheer.

The sophomore varsity cheering captain received the National Cheerleaders Association Individual Leadership Award, earned recognition in all-star stunt competition, and continues to take on a leadership role for Caribou.

Vote for the Girls Athlete of the Week

Make Your Week Four Picks

This week’s ballot shows just how many different ways an athlete can stand out.

There are league champions, big scoring performances, strong race finishes, a goalkeeper facing heavy pressure, a two-sport athlete and a cheerleader being recognized for leadership.

Take a look at what all 13 finalists accomplished, make your selection in both polls and come back each hour to support your picks.

Voting is open once per hour through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Fall Week Four boys and girls Athletes of the Week will be announced Friday morning.

Good luck to all of this week’s nominees, and thank you to everyone who continues to submit performances and help us recognize student-athletes from across The County.

Help Us Keep The County Scoreboard Going

The more updates we receive from coaches, parents, athletes and fans, the more teams and student-athletes we can recognize across The County.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!