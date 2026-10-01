Another week of fall high school sports is underway across Aroostook County, and it is time to start building the next Athlete of the Week ballots.

Nominations are now open for Fall Week Five Athlete of the Week on 101.9 The Rock.

We are looking for standout performances from boys and girls competing in soccer, cross country and golf across The County.

Did someone score a hat trick or come through with a game-winning goal? Did a goalkeeper put together a big performance? Maybe a runner turned in one of the fastest times of the week or a golfer posted a standout round.

We want to hear about it.

When submitting a nomination, include the athlete's name, school and the key stats or results that made the performance stand out.

Fall Week Five nominations will remain open through Sunday, October 4 at 9 p.m.

Once nominations close, the boys and girls ballots will be put together and voting will begin. Fans will be able to vote once per hour in each poll, with the Week Five winners announced Friday morning.

Nominate a student-athlete below:

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!