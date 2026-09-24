We’re another week deeper into the fall sports season, and the standout performances continue to come from all across Aroostook County.

Fall Week Four Athlete of the Week nominations are now open.

We’re looking for the boys and girls who made the biggest impact in games, meets and matches from Monday, September 21 through Saturday, September 26.

Soccer, cross-country and golf athletes are all eligible.

Maybe it was a hat trick, a game-winning goal or a huge afternoon in net. Maybe somebody ran a personal best, won a race or put together their best round of the golf season.

Whatever the performance looked like, we want to hear about it.

What we’re looking for

Coaches, parents, teammates and fans can all submit nominations.

When you send one in, give us as much information as possible:

Athlete’s name and school

Sport

Date and opponent or event

Goals, assists, saves, finishing time, golf score or other statistics

What made the performance stand out

The numbers matter, but so does the moment.

A game-winner in overtime, a big defensive performance, a personal-best race or somebody stepping up in an important game can all make a strong Athlete of the Week case.

Don’t Forget the Weekend

There is still plenty of action ahead Friday and Saturday.

Performances through Saturday, September 26 are eligible for Week Four, so don’t send your nomination too early if an athlete still has another game, race or match coming up.

Week Four nominations will remain open through Sunday, September 27 at 9 p.m.

After nominations close, we’ll put together separate boys and girls ballots and turn the decision over to County sports fans.

Help Us Find the Performances We Missed

One of the biggest reasons Athlete of the Week works is because of the people watching these athletes every day.

We can’t be on every sideline, course or cross-country trail across The County.

If somebody had a performance that deserves some attention, tell us about it.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Submit your Fall Week Four Athlete of the Week nomination below.