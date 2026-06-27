Wisdom girls basketball added another chapter to a huge year for the Pioneers.

After a strong regular season and a tournament run through the North, Wisdom captured the Class S North title and earned a trip to the state championship game.

That kind of run deserves its own place in the countdown.

The Pioneers were led by a group that knew how to handle pressure, and their postseason success added another layer to a school year already filled with major moments. Wisdom had individual milestones, soccer success, and then a basketball team that pushed all the way to the final game of the season.

That is not easy to do.

Tournament basketball has a way of testing everything. A team has to handle nerves, crowds, changing matchups, and the weight of every possession. Wisdom did enough to keep advancing, win the North, and put itself on the state stage.

For a small school, reaching a state final becomes bigger than the final score. It brings the community along. It gives younger athletes something to chase. It becomes part of the program’s story.

Wisdom’s run also gave The County another state-final basketball team in a year that had plenty of tournament drama. While other County teams grabbed headlines with buzzer-beaters, title runs, and individual scoring explosions, the Wisdom girls made sure their program had a place in the spotlight too.

That earns a place in the year-end countdown.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 10.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]