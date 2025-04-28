As Aroostook County's Spring Sports Season kicks off, it's time to celebrate the student-athletes who inspire us with their dedication, both on the field and in the classroom. Athlete of the Week nominations are now open for all spring sports and activities held through May 3!

This is your chance to honor the incredible talent and effort within our community. Do you know a student-athlete who has demonstrated exceptional performance, leadership, or sportsmanship this season? Nominate them today! The nomination process is simple—just share the athlete's name, team, and a brief description of what makes them stand out. Whether it's a game-winning play, a personal best, or consistent commitment to their team, we want to hear their story.

By recognizing these outstanding individuals, you help shine a spotlight on their achievements and encourage them in their journey toward success. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the local athletes who make Aroostook County proud. Submit your nominations now and be part of their moment to shine!