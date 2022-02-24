Snow Postpones Friday’s Games; 8 Games in Bangor on Saturday

Mother Nature Forces Scheduling Changes

The Maine High School Basketball tournament and messy weather seem to go hand-in-hand and Mother Nature has thrown a wrench in the Friday schedule at tournament 2022. Games on Friday at all sites across Maine have been postponed, causing a change in schedule for Saturday and beyond. Here is the update for games and times for Saturday. Games highlighted in Blue will be on 101.9 The Rock

Schedule for Saturday February 26:

9:00 a.m. Girls Class D North Championship #1 Southern Aroostook vs. #2 Wisdom

10:45 a.m. Boys Class D North Championship

12:30 p.m. Girls Class B North Championship #1 Old Town vs. #2 Hermon

2:15 p.m. Boys Class B North Championship #1 Ellsworth vs. #2 Orono

4:30 p.m. Girls Class C Semifinal #3 PVHS vs. #7 Dexter

6:00 p.m. Girls Class C Semifinal #1 Stearns vs. #5 Hodgdon

7:30 p.m. Boys Class C Semifinal #1 Fort Kent vs. #4 Dexter

9:05 p.m. Boys Class C Semifinal #2 GSA vs. #11 Central