Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Cold Before You Drive It?

Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Cold Before You Drive It?

macro_jarek

It's about to get colder than a witch's you-know-what here in Maine soon, which means climbing into that car that's been sitting overnight is not fun. It ranks up there with living in a walk-in beer cooler without being able to drink the beer.

The solution to the cold of the car's engine and your body temperature is to start it up and let it run. But is that a good idea?

LeManna
loading...

It might not be according to WXYZ-TV in Detroit. (Yes, those are their actual call letters.) The EPA says that driving your car will warm it up faster than idling it and that letting it run for 30 seconds is all that's needed to make sure that that oil that has been sitting like molasses in the cold, starts to flow to lubricate the engine.

milanws
loading...

Modern cars have computers that do the job of managing the engine to make sure it performs when even when it's cold out. Driving the car will generate heat more quickly and therefore warm up the inside of the car faster too.

Now the EPA is of course all about the environment. They don't want all those pollutants in the air, but Jason Torchinsky of jaloponik.com says that you have to think on a larger scale:

...if you idle for, say, three minutes, you're burning more fuel and polluting more. But if that three minutes heats up your oil and transmission fluid and prevents wear to your drivetrain, maybe your car will last, oh, 10,000 miles longer, which means more time to be used, which means less demand on the systems to make new parts or entire cars, less energy used, less fuel used in shipping, marketing, selling, etc. Keeping your car working well keeps it more efficient and less polluting as well.

 

Of course, if your windows are iced over, you're going to need to let it run for as long as it takes to be able to clear them so you can safely drive.

macro_jarek
loading...

I always pretty much just get in my car and go, because when you have to get up at 4 a.m. to work, going out earlier to start your car just takes away precious sleep time.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From