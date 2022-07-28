Red Sox Dip Below .500 – Bobby Dalbec’s 2 Home Runs Can’t Overcome Franchy Cordero’s 3 Errors – Red Sox Fall 7-6 [VIDEO]

Bobby Dalbec hit a pair of home runs, driving in 5 runs on Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough as the Boston Red Sox fell to the Cleveland Guardians 7-6 as Franchy Cordero committed 3 errors at 1st base.

Cordero's 3 errors were the most by a Red Sox 1st baseman since Mo Vaughn had 3 on May 29, 1993. (credit - Pete Abraham via Twitter). The Red Sox have now lost 6 of their last 7 games, and are 4-15 in their last 19 games. They are below .500 for the 1st time since June 4th when they were 26-27.

Dalbec was 2-3 with a 2-run home in the 2nd inning, as well a 2-run homer in the 6th inning.

Christian Vazquez was 2-4

Alex Verdugo was 2-4

Nathan Eovaldi started for Boston and went 6 innings, allowing 9 hits and 5 runs, although just 3 were earned.He retired 8 of the last 9 batters he faced.

John Schreiber pitched the 7th and 8th innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run.

Tanner Houck was the losing pitcher, allowing the game winning home run to Josh Naylor in the top of the 9th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

General Manager Chaim Bloom talked about the upcoming August 2nd trade deadline.

Boston finishes their 4-game series with Cleveland Thursday night. Kutter Crawford is scheduled to start for Boston with the pregame beginning at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.