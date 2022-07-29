Red Sox Climb to .500 Beat Guardians 4-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 3-game losing streak climbing to .500 with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Joe Castiglione Night at Fenway Park, Thursday July 28th.

Castiglione, the long-time voice of the Red Sox was honored in pre-game ceremonies and the radio booth at Fenway Park was named in his honor.

In the game Xander Bogaerts had the big blow, with a 3-run home run in the 6th inning. After the game Bogaerts revealed that the Red Sox had told him that he would not be traded at the August 2nd trade deadline.

Kutter Crawford gave the Red Sox a quality start going 5.2 innings and allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2. He retired 10 of the 1st 11 batters he faced before allowing a home run to Jose Ramirez in the 4th inning. He then retired 7 of the 9 batters he faced after the solo home run.

Jake Diekman picked up the win, pitching 1.2 innings and striking out 2. He's now 5-1 on the season.

Garrett Whitlock earned his 5th career save and 3rd of the season. He threw 2.0 inning allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 1 and walked a batter.

Bobby Dalbec was 1-3 with a RBI single in the 7th inning.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4

The Red Sox open a 3-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Brayan Bello is scheduled to start with the pregame beginning at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.