Red Sox Beat Cubs 4-2 in 11 Innings [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox salvaged the final game of their 3-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, July 3rd, winning 4-2 in 11 innings. The Red Sox scored their 2 runs in the 11th inning on a throwing error by Cub's pitcher Rowan Wick.

Connor Seabold started for Boston and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 1 run, walking 2 and striking out 4.

Hirakazu Sawamura came on and pitched the 5th and 6th inning, striking out 2 and walking 2.

John Schreiber pitched the 7th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Matt Strahm pitched the 8th inning and was charged with a blown save as he allowed the tying run to score on Patrick Wisdom's 17th homer of the season.

Tanner Houck pitched the 9th inning striking out 1 and walking 1.

Jake Diekman pitched the 10th and 11th innings striking out 4 and walking 1 to pick up the win. He's now 3-0 on the season.

Jarren Duran was 1-5 and in a great at bat, after being down 0-2, worked a walk to drive in a run.

Rafael Devers , Christian Vazquez, Christian Arroyo and Franchy Cordero each had a pair of hits. Vazquez was thrown out at the plate in the 10th inning.

Xander Bogaerts left the game after getting cleated

Manager Alex Cora on the game and Xander Bogaerts injury.

Boston returns to Fenway and opens a 7-game homestand with 3 games against the Tampa Bay Rays and then 4 games against the New York Yankees. Michael Wacha was scheduled to pitch on Monday, but has a "heavy arm" so the Red Sox will have to juggle and find a starter. Monday's pregame starts at 12:35 with the 1st pitch at 1:35 on 101.9 The Rock.