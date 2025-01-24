Presque Isle’s Logan Caron selected Week Six Athlete of the Week

We are happy to announce that our Week Six Athlete of the Week is Logan Caron from Presque Isle High School. The Junior scored his first two goals of the season and assisted on two others in a Wildcat win this past week.

Join us in congratulating Logan on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. He joins Kason Bua of Presque Isle, Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle, Harleigh Allen of Central Aroostook, Isaac Staples of Presque Isle and Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from January 20th - January 23rd.

Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Kason, Aleah, Harleigh, Isaac and Lilly in our community.

