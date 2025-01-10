Presque Isle’s Aleah Rideout Crowned Week Four Athlete of the Week

We are happy to announce that our Week Four Athlete of the Week is Aleah Rideout from Presque Isle High School. Aleah convincingly won the One Mile and Two Mile races during an indoor track meet this past week, contributing to a Lady Wildcat track meet win.

Join us in congratulating Aleah on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. She joins Harleigh Allen of Central Aroostook, Isaac Staples of Presque Isle and Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from January 6 - January 9.

The nominees for this past week were:

Aleah Rideout - Indoor Track - Presque Isle

Jahleel Joseph - Basketball - Central Aroostook

Aden Jeffers - Basketball - Fort Kent

Lily Oliver - Basketball - Fort Kent

Tristan Robbins - Basketball - Caribou

Calvin Richardson - Basketball - Katahdin

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Harleigh, Isaac and Lilly in our community.

Nominations are open for Week Five Athlete of the week! Tap HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!