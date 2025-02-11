Presque Isle Rolls Past Maranacook to Advance in Class B Tournament

The Presque Isle Lady Wildcats put together a dominant performance in their preliminary-round matchup, defeating the Maranacook Lady Black Bears 62-36. With the win, Presque Isle advances to the quarterfinals, where they will take on County rival Caribou in the 1 vs. 8 matchup Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Presque Isle (11-8) set the tone early, jumping out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 30-18 by halftime. A 10-0 run in the third quarter put the game out of reach for Maranacook, as the Wildcats controlled both ends of the court.

Leading the charge for Presque Isle were Gan Curtis and Breanna Burlock, who each scored 12 points, while Marion Young added 11 and Carrlyn Buck chipped in 9.

For Maranacook, finishing their season at 9-10, Alice Ferran led the way with 13 second-half points, and Celia Bergdahl contributed 11.

Presque Isle now prepares for a highly anticipated rematch with top-seeded Caribou, with the game set for 5:30PM Saturday night, and will be live on 101.9 The Rock, online at 1019therock.com, and on the app.

