Presque Isle Lady Wildcats Edge Hermon Lady Hawks in Close Contest

The Presque Isle Lady Wildcats, now 5-2 on the season, maintained control throughout most of the game before fending off a late surge to secure a 39-33 victory over the Hermon Lady Hawks on Friday.

Breanna Burlock and Marion Young led the Wildcats’ scoring effort, each contributing 10 points, including multiple three-pointers. Georganna Curtis added 8 points, while Carrlyn Buck chipped in with 6. Maddy Putnam and Lenora Curtis rounded out the scoring with 3 and 2 points, respectively.

For the Lady Hawks, MK Tracy, Brooke Gallop, and Becca Balmas shared the team-high with 8 points apiece. Kassidy Lebel added 4 points, with Maddie Muth and Brooklyn Kelley contributing 3 and 2 points.

The Wildcats’ balanced scoring and perimeter shooting proved to be the difference in this hard-fought matchup, as they held off a determined Hermon team to clinch the win.

In the JV game, Presque Isle defeated Hermon by a 37-20 margin.

Presque Isle girls’ next game is Saturday against Orono.

