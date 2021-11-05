Players to Watch: Patriots vs Panthers, Sunday, November 7, 2021

How awesome are the New England Patriots right now. Pretty awesome is right.

The Patriots Find a Way to Win

Maybe it’s not like it was, but it’s getting better, and a win is a win - and the Patriots keep pulling off wins. That’s what it takes in the tough National Football League. You have to find ways to get the victory.

Listen Live

We’re so psyched to be able to bring you the games live on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI. Listen to the New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The pregame starts at 10:00 a.m. and the game time is 1:00 p.m. (Just a reminder of the time change that happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning).

Match up

What’s the match up look like? First and foremost, both teams are going into the game at 4 - 4. It goes without saying how crucial this is. The team that wins moves on with a winning record so far this season. After nine games, you want to start solidifying your place in the standings. Don’t forget that the Patriots started this year with a 2 - 4 record.

Also, this is the second road game in a row for the New England Patriots (it’s the only time that happens this whole season).

The last two times the Patriots and Panthers played, Carolina won both games. That was way back in 2013 and 2017. The teams don’t play that often, but when they do, there seems to be a lot on the line.

Players to Watch

The Patriots Facebook page takes a look at some of the players to watch during the game Sunday:

Thanks to our Sponsors

Thanks to our great sponsors of New England Patriots football - brought to you by NAPA, Horten Building Supplies, Cary Medical Center, Gallagher Insurance.

