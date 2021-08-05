Pitching Woes Doom Red Sox – Lose to Tigers 8-1 on Thursday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox' pitching woes continued on Thursday afternoon as Martin Perez lasted just 1.1 innings and the 2 new acquisitions, Hansel Robles and Austin Davis allowed 5 runs in 1.2 innings in relief, as the Red Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers 8-1 Thursday afternoon.

Perez, who may have made his last start as a Red Sox went just 1.1 innings before Alex Cora pulled him from the game. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2.

Phillips Valdez came on in relief, and went 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out 2.

Robles lasted just 1 inning, pitching the 5th inning, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Davis, went 1.2 innings and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits.

Yacksel Rios mopped up the game, throwing the final 1.1 innings, striking out 1 while not allowing a hit.

Boston's hitting woes continued. They struggled for 9 hits and left 11 runners on base.

Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo each had 2 hits. One of Verdugo's hits was a double.

Detroit had 13 hits.

Robbie Grossman had a solo home run, his 17th of the season.

Victor Reyes had a pair of triples and drove in 3 runs.

Eric Haase was 2-4 with a double

Jeimer Candelario was 2-4 with a double and drove in a run.

The Red Sox lost a half game to the Tampa Bay Rays, as the Rays were off on Thursday, and now trail the Rays by a game and a half. The Rays open a series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Red Sox open a series with the Blue Jays on Friday. It will be the first time the Blue Jays have played at home in Canada since 2019. Nathan Eovaldi will start for Boston, with the pregame starting at 6:07 p.m. and first pitch at 7:07 on 101.9 The Rock.