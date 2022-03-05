Party Like Its 91′ Southern Aroostook Beats Forest Hills; Recap

The Boys turn in Game 2 from Augusta

The Augusta Civic Center was the site for the Class D State Championship game for 2022 featuring the northern region champion Southern Aroostook Warriors and southern region champion Forest Hills Tigers.

loading...

loading...

A long win streak vs. A long drought

Forest Hills comes into the title game riding a 65-game winning streak and defending Class D champions. Southern Aroostook was making their first appearance in the title game since 1991, a year in which they won the gold ball.

loading...

loading...

1st Quarter

The game was physical to start and Southern Aroostook's size and speed allowed them to find several open looks in the first quarter. In a fast-paced quarter Hunter Burpee led the Warriors offense hitting (3) three-point field goals on his way to 13 points in the first. Graham Siltz and Camden Porter scored 4 points each with Drake Weston scoring 3 points, and Dylan Burpee and Chris Caswell scoring 2 points apiece. Mason Desjardins led Forest Hills scoring 10 points in the first quarter with Cooper Daigle adding 4 points. At the end of the first the score Southern Aroostook 28 Forest Hills 14

loading...

loading...

loading...

2nd Quarter

Southern Aroostook's offense continued to roll as the Forest Hills defense could not slow them down. Brennan Burpee provided a spark off the bench scoring 5 quick points for the Warriors. Dylan Burpee scored 5 points with Hunter Burpee and Siltz scoring 4 points apiece. Trafton Russell drilled a three-point shot as Porter and Caswell scored 2 points each for Southern Aroostook. Desjardins scored 6 points for the Tigers with Cooper Daigle and Jackman Daigle scoring 2 points apiece in the second quarter. Going into halftime the score Southern Aroostook 53 Forest Hills 26

loading...

loading...

loading...

3rd Quarter

Forest Hills fought back and cut a 30-point deficit down to 15 at the end of the quarter. Mason Desjardins added 10 points for the Tigers with Braiden Welch and Blaine Nadeau scoring 4 points apiece. Cooper Daigle and Hiram Logston scored 2 points each in the third quarter for the Tigers. Dylan Burpee scored 6 points on (2) three-point field goals, and Hunter Burpee scored 4 points for the Warrior. After three quarters of play the score Southern Aroostook 63 Forest Hills 48

loading...

loading...

loading...

4th Quarter

Southern Aroostook collected themselves and fed Hunter Burpee the ball down low on his way to 10 points in the fourth quarter. The senior led the Warriors with a team-high of 31 points in the State title game. Camden Porter scored 5 points in the fourth and totaled 11 points, while Dylan Burpee scored 4 more points to finish with 17 points. Mason Desjardins scored 8 points and finished with a game-high of 36 points while Blaine Nadeau scored 5 more points to add to his total of 9 points. Southern Aroostook has won the Class D State Championship since 1991. Final score from Augusta; Southern Aroostook 82 Forest Hills 61

loading...

loading...

loading...

The boys and girls teams from Southern Aroostook with the 2 gold ball s The boys and girls teams from Southern Aroostook with the 2 gold ball s loading...