Big East All-Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Big East released their All-Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Teams on Tuesday night, February 21st. Here they are! Congratulations on a great season!
Girls
First Team
Madelynn Deprey, Caribou
Saige Evans, Old Town
Grace Jaffray, Ellsworth
Mollie Gray, MDI
Makayla Emerson, Old Town

Second Team
Claire Gaetani, John Bapst
Anna Jandreau, Presque Isle
Abby Radel, Ellsworth
Drew Warman, Houlton
Taylor Loring, Old Town

Third Team
Annie Raynes, Foxcroft Academy
Sadie Campbell, Hermon
Selena Savage, Caribou
Gabby Cody. Old Town
Lilly Higgins, John Bapst

Honorable Mention
Bella Bowden, Hermon
Carly Morrow, Caribou

Player of the Year
Madelynn Deprey, Caribou

Coach of the Year
Andy Pooler, Ellsworth

Sportsmanship Award
Orono High School

Conference Champions
Old Town High School

Conference Runner-up
Caribou High School

Boys
First Team
Chance Mercier, Ellsworth
Pierce Walston, Orono
Braydon Brown, Old Town
Malachi Cummings, Presque Isle
Jadon Richard, Foxcroft Academy

Second Team
Ben Francis, Orono
Caden Crocker, Foxcroft Academy
Peter Keblinsky, Ellsworth
Evan Donnell, Bucksport
Caden Blackwood, Bucksport

Third Team
Grayson Thibeault, Old Town
Kaymen Sargent, Caribou
Emmitt Byther, Old Town
Kadin Reed, MDI
Will Francis, Orono

Honorable Mention
Tristan Robbins, Caribou
Owen Wyman, Hermon
Donovan Marzoll, Washington Academy

Player of the Year
Chance Mercier, Ellsworth

Coach of the Year
Peter Austin, Ellsworth

Sportsmanship Award
John Bapst Memorial High School

Conference Champion
Ellsworth High School

Conference Runner-up
Old Town High School

