Big East All-Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Teams

The Big East released their All-Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Teams on Tuesday night, February 21st. Here they are! Congratulations on a great season!

Girls

First Team

Madelynn Deprey, Caribou

Saige Evans, Old Town

Grace Jaffray, Ellsworth

Mollie Gray, MDI

Makayla Emerson, Old Town

Second Team

Claire Gaetani, John Bapst

Anna Jandreau, Presque Isle

Abby Radel, Ellsworth

Drew Warman, Houlton

Taylor Loring, Old Town

Third Team

Annie Raynes, Foxcroft Academy

Sadie Campbell, Hermon

Selena Savage, Caribou

Gabby Cody. Old Town

Lilly Higgins, John Bapst

Honorable Mention

Bella Bowden, Hermon

Carly Morrow, Caribou

Player of the Year

Madelynn Deprey, Caribou

Coach of the Year

Andy Pooler, Ellsworth

Sportsmanship Award

Orono High School

Conference Champions

Old Town High School

Conference Runner-up

Caribou High School

Boys

First Team

Chance Mercier, Ellsworth

Pierce Walston, Orono

Braydon Brown, Old Town

Malachi Cummings, Presque Isle

Jadon Richard, Foxcroft Academy

Second Team

Ben Francis, Orono

Caden Crocker, Foxcroft Academy

Peter Keblinsky, Ellsworth

Evan Donnell, Bucksport

Caden Blackwood, Bucksport

Third Team

Grayson Thibeault, Old Town

Kaymen Sargent, Caribou

Emmitt Byther, Old Town

Kadin Reed, MDI

Will Francis, Orono

Honorable Mention

Tristan Robbins, Caribou

Owen Wyman, Hermon

Donovan Marzoll, Washington Academy

Player of the Year

Chance Mercier, Ellsworth

Coach of the Year

Peter Austin, Ellsworth

Sportsmanship Award

John Bapst Memorial High School

Conference Champion

Ellsworth High School

Conference Runner-up

Old Town High School