Ride North Recreation and Ride North Harley-Davidson in Caribou and Houlton are beginning an exciting new chapter under new ownership.

Ben Adams and Neal Griffeth are now leading the local business, continuing Ride North’s connection to riders, outdoor enthusiasts, and customers across Aroostook County and beyond. The ownership change brings new energy while keeping the focus on service, community, and helping people enjoy the ride, whether that is on two wheels, trails, snow, or off-road.

Hear the message directly from Owner Ben Adams in the video below.