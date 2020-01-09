Maine Man Arrested for Shooting at Construction Workers

A 66-year-old Waterboro man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at construction workers who were working next door to his home.

WGME reports construction workers called 9-1-1 when they heard shots being fired in their direction.

Police surrounded Stephen Rosetti's home and after 3 hours, he surrended and was taken into custody.

Police said Rosetti fired multiple shots, hitting construction equipment, but none of the workers was hit.

Rosetti was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and is being held at the York County Jail. The motive is still unclear.