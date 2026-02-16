The 2026 Maine Class A, B and C Nordic State Championships are underway in Fort Kent, running February 16-17 at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center, including racing on the Lonesome Pine Trails.

The meet opened Monday with the girls classical race, highlighted by Orono’s Clara White taking the overall win in 17:08.0. In the class-by-class standings, Freeport’s Lucy Huggett led Class A, Greely’s Evelyn Lacasse paced Class B, and White also topped Class C.

Aroostook County had a strong showing in the field, led by Presque Isle’s Marie Johnston, who finished 9th overall in Class B (20:49.7). Caribou placed five skiers, and Fort Kent Community High School and Madawaska also put athletes on the results sheet.

Still to come Monday is the boys classical race, followed Tuesday by the boys and girls pursuit races to wrap up the two-day championship.

County finishers, girls classical (overall place, time, class):

Presque Isle: Marie Johnston (9th, 20:49.7, B), Taylor York (19th, 22:00.8, B)

Caribou: Emma Graves (10th, 20:54.1, B), Isabella Albert (16th, 21:36.4, B), Caela Day (60th, 25:29.7, B), Chloe Boma (74th, 27:13.2, B), Madison Thibault (75th, 27:16.1, B)

Fort Kent: Addison Chasse (12th, 21:21.9, C), Piper Gagnon (35th, 23:08.0, C), Addison Plourde (63rd, 25:57.3, C), Ella Dubois (89th, 28:33.7, C)

Madawaska: Alexis Berube (83rd, 28:06.9, C)

Top 3 by class, girls classical:

Class A: Lucy Huggett (Freeport), Emma Price (Portland), Amelia Prince (Freeport)

Class B: Evelyn Lacasse (Greely), Ida Waterman (Gray-New Gloucester), Rowan Barry (Greely)

Class C: Clara White (Orono), Addison Chasse (Fort Kent), Nyssa Wilkinson (Waynflete)

