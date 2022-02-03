Maine Ranks 5th Safest State During COVID-19 Pandemic

According to WalletHub.com, as of January 25, 2022, 64% of the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. With Omicron making its rounds, how has Maine fared so far during the pandemic?

According to WalletHub.com, Maine has done very well when compiling many factors together and comparing them with other states in the United States. The factors that WalletHub.com took into consideration were the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death. Another consideration was how many people who were eligible to get vaccinated in the population of Maine actually got vaccinated.

Information used was from data available on January 26th around noon est.

How does Maine fare overall in the safest states during the COVID pandemic?

Maine ranked #5 out of all U.S. states as one of the safest states to be in during the pandemic, with a total score of 71. The other states/territories listed in the top 5 included the District of Columbia at #4 with a score of 73.49, the state of Virginia at #3 with a score of 74.22, California at #2 with a score of 75.77, and Hawaii at #1 with a score of 80.01.



Breaking down the factors: one of the highest vaccination rates

Maine's vaccination rate ranking was one of many states in the analysis that ranked #1 in the nation. Maine tied first place with other states like New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, the District of Columbia, and California.

Breaking down the factors: one of the lowest hospitalization rates

The analysis also showed that Maine ranked very well with one of the nation's lowest hospitalization rates, ranking #3 in the country. Other top 5 states for the lowest hospitalization rates included Washington state at #5, Wyoming at #4, Oregon at #2, and Alaska at #1. States with the highest hospitalization rate included #47 Delaware, #48 District of Columbia, #49 Oklahoma, #50 Kentucky, and #51 Florida.

Breaking down the factors: middle of the road death rate

Our death rate was ranked 27th in the country. This analysis combined with our number one ranking of vaccination rates compared to the other U.S. States put Maine and 15 other states in a 'High COVID-19 Death Rate and High Vaccination Rate' category. It is worth mentioning that all New England States and a few other North-Eastern states (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey) all ranked #1 with vaccination rates and placed in this 'High COVID-19 Death Rate and High Vaccination Rate' category.

For information about the analysis and metrics, see the information at wallethub.com.

