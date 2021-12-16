Maine Actress Appears In The New Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz Biopic

She's appeared in movies like Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margo Robbie, and she's worked behind the scenes as well in the art department for movies such as The Amazing Spiderman and Django Unchained.

Breanna Wing, 28, became interested in movies and acting as part of the drama club at Edward Little High School in Auburn, where she grew up. It was soon after that she moved to California to attend college and become part of Hollywood.

After appearing in a few short films Ms. Wing was spotted by Hollywood big wig Quentin Tarantino and offered the part of a young hippie hitchhiker wearing jean cutoffs in the box office smash Once Upon a Time in ...Hollywood.

Now one can see Breanna Wing as Angie the chorus girl in the new biopic movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Jr. titled "Being The Ricardos." Her part is small and part of a flashback scene in which Lucy and Desi were just starting out in their careers. In the scene, the young Angie introduces herself to Mr. Arnaz and says that she's looking forward to working with him. An intrigued Desi Arnaz responds with the same, that he is looking forward to working with her as well.

"Being the Ricardos" will be available to stream via Amazon Prime beginning December 21st.

Ms. Wing will also be seen in a new comedy "Don't Look Up", starring both Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and one will be able to stream that via NetFlix on December 24th.

One can follow the actress from Maine via Twitter and Instagram.

Stroll Through These Photos Of The Brewer Riverwalk The 1.1mile-long Brewer Riverwalk gives a vantage point to all three bridges that cross between Brewer and Bangor and the Bangor Waterfront. There's plenty of park benches along the way to sit and take in the sights.