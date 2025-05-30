We’re thrilled to announce our Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week—Isaac Beaulieu from Madawaska High School!

Isaac had a standout performance this past week, going 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in a run, and pitching a scoreless inning to help secure a win for his team. Talk about showing up and showing out!

Let’s give Isaac a big round of applause for this well-earned recognition! He now joins an impressive group of Spring season honorees including Olivia Edgecomb of Presque Isle, Amelia Matwyko of Houlton, and Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield—each celebrated for their own exceptional achievements on the field.

Voting for this week’s honors took place from May 26th through May 29th, and we thank everyone who took the time to cast their vote and support our local athletes.

Be sure to keep it locked on 101.9 The Rock for the latest updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week winners. And remember—your nominations and your votes help shine a spotlight on the incredible talent, dedication, and sportsmanship of student-athletes across our communities.

Let’s keep cheering them on—on the field and beyond!

Week Five Athlete of the Week nominations are live! Click HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!