Madawaska Boys win overtime thriller over Central Aroostook

In the second game of the Monday double-header on 101.9 the Rock, Madawaska and Central Aroostook delivered a thriller. Back and forth action all game, with drama unfolding until the very last seconds, trailing by three points, Quinn Pelletier stepped up and nailed a clutch three-pointer from the top of the key, tying the game at 44 with just three seconds left on the clock.

Once in overtime, the talented eighth grader put on a masterclass, single-handedly carrying his team to a thrilling 57-53 victory, keeping the Owls undefeated at 7-0. Pelletier was unstoppable, scoring the Owls last 20, and all 13 points scored in overtime. Pelletier finished with 30 points.

Jahleel Joseph had an equally impressive night of his own, scoring 28 to lead the Panthers, with Will Whited contributing 11 for the now 3-5 Panthers. Central Aroostook's next game is on Wednesday against the Hodgdon Hawks. Madawaska's next game is on Wednesday against the Wisdom Pioneers.

Week Four Athlete of the Week voting is LIVE! Click HERE to vote!