Machias Defeats Wisdom; To Play Southern Aroostook; Full recap

The second game of the evening session on Thursday featured the #1 Machias Bulldogs and #4 Wisdom Pioneers. Machias picked up a convincing win in the quarterfinal round over Jonesport-Beals and Wisdom picked up a thrilling 2-point win over Bangor Christian.

1st Quarter

The first quarter was close but the Machias length caused Wisdom difficulties on the offensive end. Logan Lagasse made a three-point field goal for the Pioneers, with Kaden Daigle scoring 2 points and Dom Gendreau was 1-2 from the free-throw line. Shane Feeney led the Bulldogs offense scoring 5 points, Jayden Rhodes scored 4 points, and Kashman Feeney added 2 points in the first quarter. At the end of the first the score Machias 11 Wisdom 5

2nd Quarter

Machias took over as their length hampered the Wisdom offense and allowed the Bulldogs to operate with ease on offense. Shane Feeney scored 9 points in the second quarter and Kashman Feeney scored 7 points. Kyle Anderson scored 3 points and Brady Hatt scored 2 points for the Bulldogs in the second quarter. Carter Pelletier scored 4 points to lead Wisdom, Dom Gendreau made a three-point field goal and Kaden Daigle scored 2 points. At halftime the score Machias 32 Wisdom 15

3rd Quarter

In the third quarter Shane Feeney continued his offensive dominance scoring 9 points to lead the Bulldogs. Jayden Rhodes scored 4 points, Anderson scored 3 points, and Kashman Feeney added 2 points. For Wisdom Carter Pelletier scored 5 points with Gendreau scoring 3 points, Lagasse and Camden Pelletier scoring 2 points apiece in the quarter. At the end of the third quarter the score Machias 50 Wisdom 27

4th Quarter

Machias was able to close-out the Pioneers in the fourth quarter to move on to play the Southern Aroostook Warriors on Saturday morning. Shane Feeney scored 5 points to add to his game-high total of 28 points for Machias. Kashman Feeney scored 8 points in the quarter and totaled 19 points while Anderson scored 4 points and finished with 10 points. Carter Pelletier scored 2 points and had a team-high of 11 points with Dom Gendreau adding 3 points to finish with 11 points. Final score Machias 72 Wisdom 34