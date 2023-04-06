There are a lot of local events and activities going this month in Aroostook County, Maine.

Book Signing at Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library

Presque Isle's Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library welcomes back Maine author Bruce Robert Coffin for a book signing and discussion on Tuesday, April 11th from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Bruce is a retired police detective sergeant and bestselling author of the Detective Byron Mysteries. Books available for purchase at the event.

Spring Trash & Treasure Sale at The Forum

The Spring Trash & Treasure Sale will be held at The Forum in Presque Isle on Saturday, April 15th from 9 to 5 and Sunday, April 16th from 10 to 4. Please call the Sargent Family Community Center at 764-2545 to reserve your spot. Sponsored by the Presque Isle Recreation & Parks.

Flight Adventure at the Francis Malcolm Science Center

The Francis Malcolm Science Center in Eastin presents a “flight adventure” with a look at the evolution of flight on Saturday, April 29th from 2:00pm - 3:00pm. The fee is $10 at the door. Please register at sageumpi.coursestorm.com or call the Science Center at 488-5451.

May Day Fling at the Katahdin Public Library

The Katahdin Public Library in Island Falls is having its May Day Fling on Saturday, April 29th from 10:00am - 12:00pm. Pre order your May Baskets - fudge May Baskets are $4 and candy May Baskets are $5. Contact Annette at 207 463-2531. The event is sponsored by the Island Falls Historical Society.

