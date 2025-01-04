Lady Wildcats Bounce Back With Win Over Washington Academy

In the first game on 101.9 the Rock this afternoon, The Presque Isle Lady Wildcats secured a decisive 55-24 victory over the Washington Academy Lady Raiders, improving their season record to 6-3. The Wildcats took control early, jumping out to a quick lead and never trailing throughout the contest.

Gan Curtis led the way for Presque Isle with 15 points, showcasing consistent scoring from the field. Player of the Game Marion Young contributed 14 points, while Breanna Burlock added 13, rounding out a balanced offensive attack. The Wildcats’ defensive effort was equally impressive, holding Washington Academy to just 24 points on the afternoon.

Washington Academy, now 3-6 on the season, struggled to find rhythm offensively. Reese Crossman led the Raiders with five points, but the team was unable to overcome Presque Isle’s stifling defense and efficient scoring.

With the win, Presque Isle builds momentum heading into their next game, a much-anticipated matchup with rival Caribou on Tuesday.

