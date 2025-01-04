Lady Vikings dominate at Cross with win over Bapst

The Caribou Lady Vikings showcased their dominance on the Cross Insurance Center floor Saturday afternoon, defeating John Bapst 49-23 to improve their record to 8-1.

Caribou set the tone early, building a 6-3 lead in the first quarter before breaking the game open with a 21-point second quarter. The Vikings continued to extend their advantage in the second half, holding John Bapst to just five points in the final quarter.

Madelynn Deprey led the charge for Caribou with 16 points, while Lydia Adams added 14 and Emma Corrigan chipped in 8. The Vikings displayed balanced scoring, with contributions from multiple players. Claire Gatani paced the Crusaders with 10 points, and teammate Emma Goetz added 8. Despite their efforts, John Bapst struggled to keep pace with Caribou's relentless offensive and defensive execution.

The Vikings will look to carry this momentum into their next matchup Tuesday versus Presque Isle.

