Jansen Earns Career Save #400 Red Sox Beat Braves 5-2

Brayen Bello started for the Red Sox and pitched well, going 6 innings deep and allowing just 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 1. Josh Winckowski pitched a hitless 7th inning and Chris Martin struck out the side in the 8th inning before turning it over to Jansen.

Raimel Tapia pinch-hitting for Rob Refsnyder in the 7th inning stroked a double to drive in the winning run.

Jarren Duran was 2-3 with a double.

The Braves played the game as a "bullpen" game, and used 8 pitchers in the game.

Boston is now 22-16 and in 3rd place in the AL East. They are off on Thursday night, and return home to Fenway to start a 3-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals followed by a 3-game series with the Seattle Mariners.