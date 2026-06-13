The County still has four teams playing Saturday, and regional final spots are on the line.

Houlton and Katahdin are still alive in softball, while Fort Fairfield and Katahdin are still moving in the Class D North baseball tournament.

It makes for a full Saturday schedule, with games beginning in the morning and running into the late afternoon.

Saturday County Playoff Schedule

Softball

9:30 a.m.

No. 7 Houlton at No. 6 Central

Class C North Girls Softball

12:30 p.m.

No. 6 Machias at No. 1 Katahdin

Class D North Girls Softball

Baseball

3:00 p.m.

No. 5 Penobscot Valley at No. 1 Fort Fairfield

Class D North Boys Baseball

4:00 p.m.

No. 3 Katahdin vs. No. 2 Bangor Christian

Class D North Boys Baseball

at Husson University

Houlton Heads To Central

Houlton is back on the road after a dramatic quarterfinal win over Mattanawcook Academy.

The Lady Shires scored three runs in the seventh inning to win 7-5, with Amelia Flewelling delivering the go-ahead two-run double and Leah Swallow adding an RBI double.

Now Houlton travels to face Central, which knocked off Washington Academy 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

Katahdin Softball Hosts Machias

Katahdin softball opened tournament play with an 11-1 quarterfinal win over Stearns.

The Lady Cougars now host Machias, which held off a late rally from No. 14 Woodland to advance 11-10.

Katahdin has been one of the strongest softball teams in the region all spring, and Saturday brings another chance to keep that run going.

Fort Fairfield Baseball Still Unbeaten

Fort Fairfield baseball stayed unbeaten Thursday with an 8-5 win over Schenck.

The Tigers had to answer more than once, with Jacob Edgecomb hitting an inside-the-park home run and Cayden Ala helping close it out on the mound.

Now the top-seeded Tigers host No. 5 Penobscot Valley.

Katahdin Baseball Gets Bangor Christian

Katahdin baseball is also moving on after holding off Machias 4-3.

Conor Schmidt drove in three runs, Calvin Richardson doubled, singled and helped close the game on the mound, and Matthew Keim drove in the eventual winning run.

The Cougars now head to Husson University to face No. 2 Bangor Christian, which advanced with a win over Hodgdon.

A Big Saturday Ahead

By the end of the day Saturday, the regional final picture will be set.

The County has two softball teams and two baseball teams still alive, with Houlton, Katahdin and Fort Fairfield all trying to keep their seasons moving.