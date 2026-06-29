Easton boys basketball gave its community a tournament run to remember.

The Bears won the Class S North championship and earned a trip to the state final, putting Easton on one of the biggest basketball stages in Maine.

That alone makes this a top County sports moment.

Easton’s run was built on more than one game and more than one player. It took a team capable of handling tournament pressure, winning in Bangor, and finishing the North bracket when the stakes were at their highest.

A regional title is still a championship. It means being the best team left in your region. It means cutting down nets, celebrating with your school, and earning the right to play one more game with a gold ball on the line.

For Easton, that run also gave extra context to one of the year’s biggest individual performances. Mason Pelletier’s tournament takeover will appear later in this countdown, but the full team journey deserves its own place as well.

That is why Easton lands here.

The Bears did not just have a highlight. They had a postseason run. They won the North, reached the state championship game, and gave their community a February ride that will be remembered long after the final score.

In a year filled with County basketball success, Easton made sure Class S had its own local story.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 8.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

No. 11: Wisdom Girls Basketball Reaches The Class S State Final: [HERE]

No. 10: County Wrestling Breaks Through: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]